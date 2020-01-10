Wales is heading to Japan and New Zealand for its summer tour | Rugby Union News





Wales players bow after their victory in the quarterfinals of the World Cup over Australia in Japan

Wales will make a quick return to Japan as part of its 2020 summer tour, the Wales Rugby Union announced.

Wales will face the Brave Blossoms at the end of June in a place that has not yet been announced, before playing two test games in New Zealand.

The Welsh spent eight weeks in Japan last year, where they reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

After playing with the Japanese on June 27, Wales will face the All Blacks in Auckland on July 4 and Wellington on July 11.

Welsh head coach Wayne Pivac said: "Returning to Japan for Wales will be a great event on the back of a really successful RWC for Japan as hosts on and off the field.

"The team and the WRU made a great impression in the country before and during the RWC and attracted a lot of local support, so it will be great to bring the team back to Japan for the first summer test."