Vikings vs. Injuries Report 49ers: Who's in, who's out for the divisional NFC playoff game

The Vikings and 49ers had to navigate through several injuries in the second half of the 2019 NFL regular season to get to the point of playing with each other in Saturday's NFC divisional game (4:35 pm ET, NBC ).

There have been some questions about the status of key players, returning or not for No. 6 of Minnesota and No. 1 of San Francisco in the game. Here is detailed who enters and who leaves and what it means for the confrontation to determine who advances to the NFC championship game next Sunday. This will be updated with the inactive official before the start.

Viking Injury Report

Outside: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee)

CB Mackensie Alexander (knee) Doubtful: S Jayron Kearse (toe / knee)

S Jayron Kearse (toe / knee) Questionable: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) In: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), WR Stefon Diggs (disease), RG Josh Kline (elbow), DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstrings), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle / shoulder)

Thielen did not practice in the final session on Thursday after suffering an unpleasant cut that needed attention on Wednesday. He is expected to play, but the team is being very careful with him until the moment of the game. He missed six games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but again became his most productive self to burn the Saints in the wild card round.

Cook is ready for another big workload after the busy game in New Orleans and Diggs is ready after missing practice earlier this week. Defensive linemen will not be limited in action. Rhodes continues to play through ailments, but has had a low season in coverage, independently.

Notable Vikings in injured reserve

WR Chad Beebe, C Brett Jones, DT Armon Watts, OLB Ben Gedeon, CB Mike Hughes

There is not much to see here, except some lost depth. Gedeon was probably the most shocking, and was a part-time player.

49ers Injury Report

Questionable: DE Dee Ford (quad / hamstrings), T Kentavius ​​Street (ankle)

DE Dee Ford (quad / hamstrings), T Kentavius ​​Street (ankle) In: OLB Kwon Alexander (pectoral; IR activated), RG Mike Person (neck), OLB Elijah Lee (disease)

Ford and Alexander will return to provide great pass momentum and pass coverage, respectively, to the seven strikers of the 49ers. Jaquiski Tartt, imposing and strong safety, also practiced throughout the week and will return from his rib injury, which will help contain the tight ends of the Vikings. With Tartt, the deep free Jimmie Ward, cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Emmanuel Mosley and K & # 39; Waun Williams, the 49ers high school has more than starting strength to fight a good body of Viking receivers in general.

49ers of injured reserve note

RB Jerick McKinnon, WR Marquise Goodwin, WR Trent Taylor, WR Jalen Hurd, C Weston Richburg, TE Garrett Celek, OT Shon Coleman, DE Ronald Blair, DE Damontre Moore, DT D.J. Jones, DT Julian Taylor, CB Jason Verrett

The fall of McKinnon meant little to Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida working together well to divide the work in the field. Goodwin, the team is also fine without Goodwin, Taylor and Hurd with Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Bourne in the first three roles. Without Celek behind George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo are good enough … Ben Garland has been a solid fill for Richburg.

The rotation of the defensive line was a great success, especially with Jones, whose absence in the nose tackle has weakened the defense of the 49ers race. The fact that the 49ers remained 13-3 and are the best seeded in the NFC is a testament to their depth in all positions.