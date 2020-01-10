Video of Epstein's first apparent suicide attempts was removed | News

US prosecutors said Thursday that surveillance images taken from outside the jail cell of late Jeffrey Epstein in the period surrounding his first apparent suicide attempt were permanently deleted by mistake.

The officials of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in downtown Manhattan "inadvertently kept the video of the wrong level,quot; of the jail, and the images outside the Epstein cell on July 22 and 23, 2019 "no longer exist,quot; , prosecutors said.

Correctional officers responded around 1:27 a.m. on July 23 to Epstein's cell, prosecutors said, when it was believed that the accused sex offender had attempted suicide for the first time.

The missing video was revealed in a federal court file in Manhattan in New York City, in a case involving Epstein's cellmate at the time.

Epstein died on August 10, 2019 at age 66, in what he described as suicide. An autopsy discovered that he had hanged himself.

The death caused a jolt in the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. UU., Including the removal of its interim chief and the warden of MCC.

Two MCC jail officers were accused in November of falsifying records to cover up their alleged failure to verify Epstein in his final hours.

Epstein died five weeks after his arrest on federal charges of having trafficked with dozens of underage girls from at least 2002 to 2005.

Some accusers have said that Epstein has been involved in inappropriate sexual behavior since the mid-1980s.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors could still file charges against their alleged accomplices.