USA tried to eliminate another Iranian leader, but failed | News

The United States military tried, but failed, to eliminate another high-ranking Iranian commander on the same day that a US air strike killed the Revolutionary Guards General, Qassem Soleimani, US officials said Friday.

Officials said a military air strike targeted Abdul Reza Shahlai, a senior commander in the Iranian Republican Guard Corps, but the mission was unsuccessful. Officials spoke with the Associated Post on condition of anonymity to discuss a classified mission.

The Pentagon refused to discuss the highly classified operation.

"We have seen the report of an air strike on January 2 in Yemen, which has long been understood as a safe space for terrorists and other adversaries in the United States. The Department of Defense does not discuss alleged operations in the region," he said. the Navy Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokesman for the Pentagon.

The Washington Post first reported the development.

A usa drone attack On January 3, he killed Soleimani shortly after landing at Baghdad International Airport. Trump administration officials justified the murder as an act of self-defense, saying he was planning military acts that threatened a large number of US military officials and diplomats in the Middle East. However, Iran called the attack an act of terrorism, and on Wednesday launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US and coalition forces. No one was killed in that retaliation.

The failed operation against Shahlai It may indicate that the murder of Soleimani by the Trump administration last week was part of a broader operation than explained above, which raises questions about whether the mission was designed to paralyze the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or just to prevent an imminent attack on Americans as originally fixed.

The Trump administration has been criticized by Democrats and two Republicans in Congress for their decision to order the attack that killed Soleimani.

In an interview broadcast by Fox News on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that the United States did not know "precisely,quot; when or where the imminent attacks allegedly planned by Iranian commander Qassemi Soleimani would take place, but said that The threat was "real."

Trump said on Friday that Iran had probably addressed the US embassy in Baghdad and that it aimed to attack four US embassies.

"We will tell you that it would probably be the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said in a clip from an interview in Fox News. "I can reveal that I think there would have been four embassies."

The US military operations in Yemen, where a civil war has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, are secretly involved. US officials said the operation against Shahlai remains highly classified, and many declined to offer details in addition to saying it was unsuccessful.