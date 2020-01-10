United States rejects Iraq's request to discuss troop withdrawal | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

The United States on Friday rejected an Iraqi request to prepare to withdraw its troops, amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

While trying to put more pressure on his arch nemesis, the United States, meanwhile, imposed more sanctions on Iran, responding to an attack on US troops in Iraq launched by Tehran in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani.

It seems that Iraq will have the worst part of any violence between its neighbor Iran and the United States. Their leaders are caught in a bind since Washington and Tehran are also the main allies of the Iraqi government and compete for influence there.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi made his request in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday night in line with an Iraqi parliament vote last week, his office said in a release.

Abdul Mahdi asked Pompeo to "send delegates to establish the tools to carry out the decision of the parliament," he said, adding without giving details, that the forces used in the murder had entered Iraq or used their airspace without permission. .

However, the United States Department of State said that any delegation from the United States would not discuss the withdrawal of US troops since their presence in Iraq was "appropriate."

"However, there is a need for a conversation between the governments of the United States and Iraq not only regarding security, but also about our financial, economic and diplomatic partnership," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The last outbreak in the long shadow war between Iran and the United States began with the murder of Soleimani in an American drone attack on January 3. Iran responded Wednesday by firing missiles at US forces in Iraq.

As a result, both sides stopped intensifying the conflict, but the region remains tense, and Iranian commanders threaten more attacks.

The main Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned the US-Iranian confrontation taking place on Iraqi soil, saying he risked sinking a country already devastated by war and the Middle East in a deeper conflict.

& # 39; Suffered enough from the wars & # 39;

The great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said it was the Iraqis who suffered most from the US-Iranian conflict.

In a message delivered through a representative in Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, Sistani said foreign powers should not be allowed to decide the fate of Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, speaking during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Fourth Division of the Iraqi Federal Police (File: Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters)

"The latest dangerous aggressive acts, which are repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, are part of the deterioration of the situation,quot; in the region, Sistani said.

Sistani, who has a great influence on public opinion in Iraq, only influences politics in times of crisis and is seen as a voice of moderation.

"The people have suffered enough from the wars … Iraq must govern itself and there must be no role for strangers in their decision-making," Sistani said.

Iraq has suffered decades of war, sanctions and sectarian conflicts, including two US-led invasions and the rise and fall of al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

In Friday prayers in Tehran, an Iranian cleric said that American interests around the world were now exposed to threats.

"From now on, having too many bases, especially in this region, will not be an advantage for them," Mohammad Javad Haj Aliakbari, a mid-level cleric, told the faithful.

Since the murder of Soleimani, Tehran has intensified its calls for US forces to leave Iraq.

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei has said retaliatory attacks were not enough and that Tehran's main objective was to end the US military presence in the region.

Trump suggested Thursday that Soleimani had been killed because he had planned to fly an American embassy. He offered no evidence.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and was looking very seriously at our embassies and not only at the embassy in Baghdad, but we arrested him and stopped him quickly and stopped him," Trump, who is seeking re-election this year, said in a Ohio rally.