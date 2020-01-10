United States imposes sanctions on Iran after Iraq attack: Mnuchin | News

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on US troops in Iraq this week, according to the US Treasury secretary.

Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the Treasury, and Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, said at a joint press conference on Friday that the new measures would target eight senior Iranian officials involved in "destabilizing,quot; activities in the Middle East, as well as the missile attack Tuesday

Mnuchin said that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, would issue an executive order that would impose sanctions on anyone involved in the Iranian textile, construction, manufacturing or mining sectors.

Separate sanctions would also be imposed against the steel and iron sectors, he said.

"As a result of these actions, we will cut billions of dollars in support of the Iranian regime," Mnuchin said, adding that exemptions will be issued for anyone who helps with the investigation of Wednesday's plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran.

The administration has already restored all U.S. sanctions. UU. They were softened under the 2015 nuclear agreement, which has caused significant economic difficulties in Iran and reduced its oil exports to historical lows.

Iran carried out the missile attacks in retaliation for the US drone attack that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.