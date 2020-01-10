United States confirms possible sale of F-35 to Singapore – Defense Blog

On January 9, the US Department of State. UU. It has approved the possible foreign military sale of F-35B stealth aircraft with short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) to Singapore for approximately $ 2,750 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release. the same day.

The agency said that Singapore requested to buy up to 12 F-35B STOVL aircraft (four F-35B STOVL aircraft with the option of purchasing eight additional F-35B STOVL aircraft).

In addition to the plane, Singapore requested to buy 13 Pratt and Whitney F135 engines (includes 1 initial spare part), electronic warfare systems (EW); command, control, communications, computer and intelligence / communications, navigation; and other equipment.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States," he said in a press release. "Singapore is a strategic friend and an important security cooperation partner and an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia Pacific region."

He also added that this proposed sale of F-35 will increase Singapore's operational aircraft inventory and improve its air-to-air and air-land self-defense capacity, which will add to effective deterrence to defend its borders and contribute to the operations of coalition with other allied and associated forces. Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing these planes in its armed forces.

According to UPI.com, a July State Department report said that the US UU. He had $ 7.34 billion in active cases of military sales abroad with the Singapore government.

Previous military sales to Singapore included updates to the F-16 Block 52, F-16 pilot training and logistics support and Apache AH64-D helicopters.