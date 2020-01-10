United Kingdom: Inmates with fake suicide belts attack prison guards | UK news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>United Kingdom: Inmates with fake suicide belts attack prison guards | UK news

An assault on prison guards by two inmates who wear fake suicide belts in a maximum security facility is being investigated as a "terrorist,quot; attack.

The inmates attacked one orFficer with "improvised sharp weapons,quot; during the incident Thursday morning at Whitemoor prison in eastern England. That guard was injured in the neck and head before other prison personnel intervened.

Plus:

The attacked guard and four other staff members were treated in a hospital and discharged.

Police said the attackers were "wearing belts with several items attached." They were subjected and arrested after the attack.

Deputy Deputy Commissioner Dean Haydon, the anti-terrorism coordinator, said the violence was being treated as a "terrorist attack and the investigation continues at a pace."

The UK media identified one of the alleged attackers as Brusthom Ziamani, 24, who was jailed in 2015 for conspiring to decapitate a British soldier.

The other suspect was in prison for a violent crime, according to reports.

In 2016, the United Kingdom announced plans to isolate people who, according to the government, committed "terrorism,quot; in the name of Islam in special units in high security prisons to limit their ability to influence other inmates.

Critics have expressed concern about the effectiveness of such policies.

SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies

%MINIFYHTMLf74c6d2d95f1d8d7501fe98281b22ff79%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here