United Kingdom: Inmates with fake suicide belts attack prison guards | UK news

An assault on prison guards by two inmates who wear fake suicide belts in a maximum security facility is being investigated as a "terrorist,quot; attack.
The inmates attacked one orFficer with "improvised sharp weapons,quot; during the incident Thursday morning at Whitemoor prison in eastern England. That guard was injured in the neck and head before other prison personnel intervened.
Plus:
The attacked guard and four other staff members were treated in a hospital and discharged.
Police said the attackers were "wearing belts with several items attached." They were subjected and arrested after the attack.
Deputy Deputy Commissioner Dean Haydon, the anti-terrorism coordinator, said the violence was being treated as a "terrorist attack and the investigation continues at a pace."
#TO UPDATE The | We are treating yesterday's incident at HMP Whitemoor as a terrorist attack.
Two prisoners attacked a prison officer with improvised weapons. Five people were injured. Now everyone has been discharged from the hospital.
📰 Full details 👇 https://t.co/zaV6YS7NQG
– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 10, 2020
The UK media identified one of the alleged attackers as Brusthom Ziamani, 24, who was jailed in 2015 for conspiring to decapitate a British soldier.
The other suspect was in prison for a violent crime, according to reports.
In 2016, the United Kingdom announced plans to isolate people who, according to the government, committed "terrorism,quot; in the name of Islam in special units in high security prisons to limit their ability to influence other inmates.
Critics have expressed concern about the effectiveness of such policies.
SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies
%MINIFYHTMLf74c6d2d95f1d8d7501fe98281b22ff79%