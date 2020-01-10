Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: five things you should know | Iran news

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, bound for Kiev, crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

The 176 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 plane were killed.

Most of the passengers were Iranian Canadians with dual citizenship, but they also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes.

The accident occurred amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, shortly after Tehran launched a reprisal missile attack against US forces in Iraq.

Here are answers to five main questions:

What happened?

The Ukrainian plane took off at 6:12 am and was given permission to board 26,000 feet (7,925 meters), according to the Iran report. It crashed six minutes later near the city of Sabashahr in the province of Tehran.

There was no radio communication from the pilot and the plane disappeared from the radar at 8,000 feet (2,440 meters), according to the report.

The bodies and body parts recovered from the accident site were taken to the coroner's office for identification, he said.

Right after the accident, the Ukrainian embassy in Iran blamed the technical flaw, but then retracted the claim.

On Thursday, US, British and Canadian officials said intelligence sources indicated that Iran shot down the plane, perhaps involuntarily, but Tehran denied it.

A US official, citing satellite data, said the evidence showed that the plane was in the air for two minutes after leaving Tehran when heat signatures from two ground-to-air missiles were detected.

There was an explosion nearby and the heat data showed that the plane caught fire as it fell.

Is there any evidence that the plane was hit?

The New York Times said it had obtained a video that appeared to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran airport.

But Iran's aviation authority chief Ali Abedzadeh said the missile theory could not be "scientifically correct,quot; because it was not possible for a plane to be run over and "continue flying for 60 to 70 seconds."

And "the collected debris has been in a very limited area. If there was an explosion in the wings, it should have been much more dispersed," said Abedzadeh.

The plane fell into darkness only a few minutes after takeoff, without any radio message from the pilot to indicate distress, according to Iranian aviation authorities.

The pilot did not call the tower because "he must have been trying to save the plane before anything else," said Abedzadeh.

What happened next?

Iranian authorities gave Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and were examined late Thursday, according to a statement from the office of the Ukrainian president.

The French air accident investigation authority said Iran invited her to join the investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was making arrangements to tour the site after an Iranian invitation.

The National Transportation Safety Board of the United States (NTSB) said it had appointed a representative to join the investigation. Boeing said it would support the NTSB.

How has the international community responded?

Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines from Germany suspended flights to Tehran until January 20.

French airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is diverting Dubai flights "as a precaution and due to the uncertain situation in Iran."

Vietnam Airlines has redirected flights, while Taiwan's largest airline, China Airlines, will not fly over Iran or Iraq.

Malaysia Airlines, which does not fly over Iraqi airspace, and Singapore Airlines said it would avoid Iranian airspace.

Qantas Airways of Australia adjusted the routes to avoid the airspace of both countries, adding up to 50 minutes to Perth-London flights and demanding that it reduce the number of passengers to transport the necessary fuel.

Transport Canada said Air Canada was altering its routes.

Alitalia, which has not had flights to Iran since December 2018, says its flights to New Delhi and the Maldives are using alternative routes to those that generally fly over Iran and Iraq.

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates said: "The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) calls on national air operators to assess the flight path risks that may affect aviation operations, the GCAA continues to monitor and evaluating regional developments, and will take all necessary and appropriate measures promptly. "

Earlier this week, the Russian aviation authority also advised its airlines to avoid flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

What is expected to happen now?

The head of the Iranian investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, told state television that Tehran would use the help of experts from Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada "if we cannot recover the data,quot; from the aircraft recorders.

Rezaeifar said Friday that recovering the data could take more than a month and that all the investigation into the accident could take more than a year.