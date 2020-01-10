Ukraine: Iranian missile hit & # 39; unconfirmed & # 39; | Iran news

%MINIFYHTMLbb71cd8430397afb59ce224bf20530869% %MINIFYHTMLbb71cd8430397afb59ce224bf205308610%

Kiev, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane by an Iranian and Russian cruise missile was not "confirmed," but he added that he would discuss the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

He also urged the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to share any intelligence information about the accident that killed 176 passengers and crew members on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

"The version of a missile that hits the plane is not ruled out, but for now it is not confirmed," he wrote on Facebook.

"Later today I will have a conversation about the course of the investigation with (Pompeo)," he wrote.

Observers say their precaution is intended to avoid entangling Ukraine in the tug-of-war between Washington and Tehran that has erupted after the assassination of Washington by Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"He doesn't want to play other people's games,quot; Kyiv analyst Mikhail Pogrebinsky told Al Jazeera.

"Obviously, until there is a confirmed and well-founded investigation, you don't have to (confirm the accusations of a missile attack)."

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN agency, also requested in a statement that people do not draw hasty conclusions:

"ICAO continues to ask for less speculation about the possible causes of the accident until the investigation of Annex 13 is allowed to be concluded and its official results are confirmed. "

However, Zelenskyy's opponents say his circumspection is nothing more than servitude to Russia and its ally, Iran.

"We are not only silent, we are silent with Iran and Russia. And in his statement, Zelensky says directly: I do not think that (US President Donald) Trump, (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau and ( UK Prime Minister Boris) Johnson, "former lawmaker Vadim Denisenko tweeted.

The three leaders said Thursday that their intelligence data indicates that the plane had been shot down by a wandering Iranian missile.

Ukraine maintains its distance from the power policy of the Middle East, and its economic ties with Iran are minimal. But Kiev will be cautious of antagonizing Russia while trying to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the southeast of the country.

"We look forward to receiving all available information necessary for objective investigation," said Zelenskyy.

"Taking into account the recent statements by state leaders and media reports, we ask all international partners, namely the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to provide the data and evidence related to the disaster. "