UFC star Mike Perry does not regret calling Michael Jai White & # 39; B *** h A ** N *** a & # 39; despite the violent reaction

It all starts after the actor of & # 39; Bone and Blood & # 39; He makes some comments about the late Kimbo Slice that does not suit the UFC star, who then challenges him to fight.

Mike Perry you have chosen the wrong way to hit back Michael Jai White. The two have been enraged since the actor made some comments about the late Kimbo Slice that Mike didn't like. The UFC star has been responding to Michael, but his latest comment provoked the reaction of other Internet users.

It all started after Michael said during an interview that Kimbo, who died in 2016, found his martial techniques too much to understand. Mike wasn't having it, reacting to the interview: "An actor recently said how he was trying to teach Kimbo something too difficult to understand. I think it's better for actors to stay in the movies. 1 knee makes it look like your nose special effects."

Without stopping there, he challenged Michael to a fight "because I would like to learn this & # 39; prison movie technique & # 39; he was talking about." The "Blood and bone"Star wasted no time to hit back," I didn't have time to scream in the playground, brother, but tremble when you come and maybe I have time to give you a personal demonstration. Just send me a brother message. It really isn't that hard! "

Moments later, Michael apparently thought he wouldn't do anything good if they continued like this. Therefore, he followed it with a tweet that said: "I am sorry to have responded and wish you nothing but the best! This ends now. Honestly, be well MP!"

But Mike clearly was still in the mood to fight the martial artist as he wrote: "Blood and bones are more like b *** h a ** n *** a". Instead of receiving answers from Michael, he encountered a violent reaction. "You better see that N word. I don't care who can fight. You can break that jaw. It also comes out of the cage," said one. "Mike Perry, deciding and proclaiming that you have a pass of N words does not mean that you have a pass of N words."

Combat partner Angela Hill intervened: "The whites who use & # 39; n *** a & # 39; to insult a black person, I don't care what your intentions were, it's not right. The few times I've encountered with Perry during the fights that seemed great, this is not the case. "

But Mike didn't seem to regret at all despite the violent reaction. Instead, he angered people even more: "You have to do a big problem with this. A white man told you that because you are one. Everyone can act like they don't listen to me. It was a bull. I was trying to slander a true gangsta. for people to think he was more than an actor. "

He continued in a separate tweet, "You already offended, I'm alive and breathing," before adding, "Then fight me or pay me."

Michael has not yet responded.