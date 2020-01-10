U.S. Army UU. Select SIG SAUER for sniper ammo .300 Win Mag – Defense Blog

US small arms manufacturer SIG SAUER has announced that the company was selected by the US Army Hiring Command. UU. For a $ 10 million fixed price contract to manufacture the MK 248 MOD 1 and MOD 0 .300 Win Mag ammunition for use on US military sniper platforms. UU. .

Ron Cohen, president and chief executive officer of SIG SAUER, Inc. began: “This award from the US Army. UU. It is the validation of our cutting-edge manufacturing that has resulted in the highest quality and the most accurate delivery of ammunition with objective precision. for snipers in the field. "

The US military sniper. 300 Win Mag ammunition will be manufactured at the modern SIG SAUER ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

"This is a very exciting development for SIG SAUER and for the rapidly growing SIG SAUER ammunition division, and we are honored to be recognized by the United States Army," Cohen concluded.

The .300 Winchester Magnum, originally designed by the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, is a magnum rifle cartridge with a bottleneck, which is widely used by U.S. military and law enforcement departments for long-range shooting and aim.

The .300 Winchester is extremely versatile and has been adopted by a wide range of users, including hunters, shooters, military units and law enforcement departments.

According to several media reports, current Army platforms shared in the round include the M2010 ESR, the AICS / Remington Mk.13 and the new Mk 21 Precision Sniper Rifle (MSR).

The U.S. Army UU. It also acquires and other SIG SAUER products, including MCX rifles, MPX submachine guns, 716G2 rifles, SP2022 guns, TANGO6 series visors, suppressors and various SIG Sauer accessories.