U.S. Army UU. Award contracts to QinetiQ-NA and Textron for robotic combat vehicles – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He announced Friday that QinetiQ North America and Textron will receive contacts to build robotic combat vehicles.

The U.S. Army CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center UU. And the US Army Next Generation Combat Vehicles Functional Team. UU. They intend to grant a QinetiQ North America Other Transaction Agreement to build four Light and Textron to build four Medium Robotic Combat Vehicles.

The Army teams for the RCV Light and RCV Medium agreements were announced today in coordination with their partner, the National Consortium for Advanced Mobility. Pending successful negotiations, the Army intends to grant the final OTA for both variants in mid-February.

"The progress that our engineers, scientists, project managers and leaders around Team Warren and the Army Modernization Company have made by bringing the RCV to reality is really an encouraging success story for Army modernization," he said. Jeffrey Langhout, Director, Land Vehicle Systems Center. “That we can go this far is already a testament to the dedication and passion of the Army for providing our soldiers with the best possible capabilities. This is a great day for our Army, as we take another important step to learn how we can use robotic vehicles in our future formations. "

These RCVs will be used as part of the Army Robotics Learning Campaign that seeks to determine the feasibility of integrating unmanned vehicles into ground combat operations. Light and medium RCVs will be used to conduct an enterprise-level experiment at the end of 2021. The results of that experiment, a platoon-level experiment in March 2020, and several virtual experiments will inform a decision by the Army on how to proceed with robotic combat vehicles in 2023.

"Robots have the potential to revolutionize the way we conduct ground combat operations," said Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman, Director of the Cross-functional Combat Vehicle Team of the Next Generation. "Whether that is increasing the firepower of a dismantled patrol, violating an enemy combat position or providing CBRNE recognition, we imagine that these vehicles will provide commanders with more time and space for decisions and reduce the risk to soldiers."

The main objective of the RCV project: a creation of the next generation of vehicles that are not only more lethal and surviving than current combat platforms, but are much smaller, lighter and more fuel efficient. Soldiers in the field need the right equipment to succeed. A tank that is too heavy to cross a bridge or maneuver through rough terrain and high altitudes can have a serious impact on the success of the mission.

Without human operators inside, the RCV can provide the lethality associated with armored combat vehicles in a much smaller way. Speaking clearly, without a crew, the RCV requires less armor and can devote space and energy to support modular mission loads or electric-powered hybrid batteries.

The RCV family will include three variants. Army officers expect the light version to be transportable by rotating wing. The average variant could fit on a C-130 plane, and the heavy variant would fall on a C-17 plane.

The new combat vehicles will also have cutting-edge features, such as a remote turret for the 25mm main weapon or more lethal weapon systems, 360-degree situational awareness cameras and enhanced remote stations. The new RCV will also be able to keep up with the infantry and other armored vehicles during maneuvers and off-road movements on paved streets and roads.