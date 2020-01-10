U.S. Air Force UU. It will cancel Raytheon's problematic contract for a new ground radar system – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He wants to cancel Raytheon's problematic contract for a new terrestrial radar system and try to give new life to his three-dimensional expeditionary long-range radar program.

Inside Defense reported on January 8 that the US Air Force UU. He plans to cancel a contract with Raytheon to develop the long-range expeditionary three-dimensional radar due to "numerous technical and vendor challenges."

"The Air Force is changing its acquisition strategy for the three-dimensional expeditionary long-range radar program (3DELRR) and will take steps to conclude its current engineering and manufacturing development contract with Raytheon," Air Force spokeswoman Patty said today. Welsh to Inside Defense.

"The current contractor experienced numerous technical and vendor challenges in the development of his radar that extended the schedule," he said. "Current market research shows that due to technological advances, there are now other alternatives available that can offer faster capacity."

The USAF said earlier that it needs the new radar that is more powerful, easy to transport and faster than the AN / TPS-75 or Tipsy 75.

The Raytheon website said the radar, which the company designed and manufactured for the US Air Force. UU., It is one of the first systems of EE. UU. Built from scratch with the ability to export in mind. As a Design Exportability Characteristics (DEF) Program of the Department of Defense, concurrent design allows for the most cost-effective and timely installation of systems for US forces, allies and security partners.

Raytheon's 3DELRR solution is a radar based on C-band gallium nitride. This combination allows warriors to detect, identify and track affordably a wide variety of objects with great precision over great distances. In addition, the C band is a relatively uncongested portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which gives our fighters additional operational flexibility.

The 2020 fiscal budget request for the service shows that Raytheon was due to deliver its first development unit by the end of this calendar year, increasing to full production rates in the mid-2020s.