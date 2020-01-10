Trump says 4 embassies had been attacked by Iranians

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Friday that Iran had planned to attack multiple embassies throughout the Middle East, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, after first stating that he did not believe anyone was entitled to more details about the intelligence that caused the assassination of an Iranian general.

"I can reveal that I think there would probably have been four embassies," Trump told Laura Ingraham of Fox News in an interview, without giving more information.

The president’s statement came after a week in which he and his advisors avoided offering details about the intelligence that prompted him to order an air attack last week that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran’s most important generals . The murder triggered a reprisal attack against the bases in Iraq where US forces are stationed, and led countries to the brink of war.

Although he avoided the details in his speech to the nation this week, Trump's comments, delivered to Fox News before moving on to other issues, including his support to withdraw US troops from Iraq, added a new and larger description. of the threat that had been offered in public.