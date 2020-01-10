Trump says 4 embassies had been attacked by Iranians

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Friday that Iran had planned to attack multiple embassies throughout the Middle East, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, after first stating that he did not believe anyone was entitled to more details about the intelligence that caused the assassination of an Iranian general.
"I can reveal that I think there would probably have been four embassies," Trump told Laura Ingraham of Fox News in an interview, without giving more information.
The president’s statement came after a week in which he and his advisors avoided offering details about the intelligence that prompted him to order an air attack last week that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran’s most important generals . The murder triggered a reprisal attack against the bases in Iraq where US forces are stationed, and led countries to the brink of war.
Although he avoided the details in his speech to the nation this week, Trump's comments, delivered to Fox News before moving on to other issues, including his support to withdraw US troops from Iraq, added a new and larger description. of the threat that had been offered in public.
At a rally in Ohio on Thursday night, Trump moved closer to providing more details, and told his supporters that the Iranians had addressed several embassies, "not just the embassy in Baghdad," he said. The information Mr. Trump gave Fox News added details to the comments given hours earlier by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin.
In an information session at the White House announcing new sanctions against Iran, Pompeo said he did not know specific details about which embassies, if any, had been attacked, only that the threats were imminent.
"I don't know exactly at what minute," Pompeo told reporters. "We don't know exactly what day it would have been executed. But it was very clear: Qassim Suleimani himself was planning a large-scale broad attack against American interests. And those attacks were imminent."
In his interview with Mrs. Ingraham, Trump initially said he did not believe that the American people had the right to know about the details of any plot. Then, he said: "We will tell you that it would probably be the embassy in Baghdad."