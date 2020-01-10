Trump considers a dramatic expansion of the travel ban: report | Trump News

The White House is considering drastically expanding its much litigated travel ban to other countries amid a renewed approach in the election year on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.

A document describing the plans, scheduled to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump's executive order in January 2017, has been circulating through the White House. But the countries that would be affected are blocked, according to two of the people, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has not yet been finalized.

It is not clear exactly how many countries would be included in the expansion, but two of the people said that seven countries, most of which are mostly Muslim, would be added to the list. The most recent version of the ban includes restrictions on five mostly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

A different person said the expansion could focus on several countries that were included when Trump announced the first version of the ban, but was later eliminated amid rounds of contentious litigation. Iraq, Sudan and Chad, for example, were originally affected by the order, which the Supreme Court confirmed in a 5-4 vote after the administration launched a diluted version aimed at resisting legal scrutiny.

Trump then criticized his Justice Department for the changes.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the effort, which several of the people said were scheduled for launch along with the third anniversary of Trump's first travel ban.

That order caused a fuss when it was announced on January 27, 2017, with massive protests across the country and chaos at the airports where passengers were arrested.

People protest Trump's first version of the travel ban (File: Tony Gentile / Reuters)

The latest deliberations occur when the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, prepares to transmit to the Senate the articles of political trial that the House led by the Democrats approved against Trump at the end of last year, launching a trial of political trial just when the 2020 election year begins. Trump in December became the third president in history to be dismissed by the House. The Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to remove him from office.

Trump carried out his 2016 campaign promising to take strong measures against immigration and spent much of his lawsuits during the first term trying to stop his attempt to build a wall along the southern border, prohibit the entry of citizens from several Muslim-majority countries and take strong measures against immigrants seeking asylum in the United States, amid other measures.

He is expected to press those efforts again this year while intensifying his re-election campaign.

This week, a coalition of leading civil rights organizations urged House leaders to adopt the Prohibition Prohibition Act, legislation to end Trump's travel ban and avoid a new one.

The bill introduced last year by Representative Judy Chu, with Senator Chris Coons, in the Senate, would impose limits on the president's ability to restrict entry to the United States. It would require the administration to explain the reasons for the restrictions and specifically prohibit religious discrimination.

Trump's revised ban eliminated some of the most controversial provisions of the original, including making it clear that those who had visas at the time of signing could continue to enter the country.