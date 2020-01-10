Trump calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the royal exit

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The president of the United States describes as sad the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to resign as "elder" members of the royal family, and says that this should not be happening to Queen Elizabeth.

President Donald Trump He has shared his two cents in the latest drama of the British royal family. The 45th president of the United States weighs on Prince Harry and Meghan markleThe announcement to get away from the royal family during an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News.

When asked about Harry and Meghan's shocking decision, the 73-year-old man replied: "I don't want to get into the whole thing, but I find it, I just respect the Queen." He adds: "I don't think this is happening to her."

Empathizing with Queen Elizabeth, she also says: "I think it's sad, I do it, I think it's sad." He continues to praise the queen as effusive, "She is a great woman." He continues as seen in a preview clip from the interview, "She has never made a mistake if we look. She has had, like, a perfect moment."

President Trump's full interview with Ingraham airs on Friday, January 10 at 10 p.m. (ET) on Fox News.

Harry and Meghan surprised everyone when they announced on Wednesday, January 8 that they would abandon their roles as members of "senior" royalty. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," so read a statement posted on Instagram.

He continued, "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in the recent years, feel ready to make this adjustment. "

The couple also announced plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the former actress had called home before marrying the prince in 2018. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity, "they explained.

After the shocking announcement, "The Queen called a meeting of the four royal homes and & # 39; commissioned & # 39; to come up with a future role & # 39; viable & # 39; for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in & # 39; days, not weeks & # 39; ", according to The Royal Daily Mail correspondent, Rebecca English.