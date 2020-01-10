Trina's former business manager responds again after she accuses him of cheating her!

The former Business Manager of rap star Trina has applauded after Trina claimed that he cheated her with $ 300,000 that was supposed to go to her album.

"This situation of the album, this scammer Mr. Jullian Boothe. After four years, we finished my album, finally. Then, my business partner, Jullian, received an advance of $ 300,000. And he used it for his label, which was supposed to it was for me, "he said in Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Trina blames him for taking out his internet album.

"Now, suddenly, I receive cessation and withdrawal letters from producers who were never paid. And my entire album was removed from the Internet."

But Boothe's team denies Trina's accusations on the show and issued a statement courtesy of The Jasmine Brand.

"Jullian Boothe has had the pleasure and opportunity to work with Trina since the beginning of her career. She will always be considered a family regardless of any perceived conflict," they told the publication.

The statement continues: "While Jullian is contractually prohibited from discussing specific details on this matter, he maintains the view that everyone should continue to observe how these events unfold and that the truth will come to light in the near future. He has always fulfilled with his contracts and agreements with his clients, and he has his best interests and growth in his heart. "