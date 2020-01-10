Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool named best player in December | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb2f4e316fa8f5082c41f283b0ab0cddf9% %MINIFYHTMLb2f4e316fa8f5082c41f283b0ab0cddf10%





Liverpool rider Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the December Premier League Player of the Month.

The right back was always present for the Reds in a month in which they won the FIFA Club World Cup and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points.

Alexander-Arnold had four assists in his eight games during December and scored in a men's performance of the match in a 4-0 victory over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Sadio Mane was named the African player of the year for 2019 earlier this week, as praise continues to go to Anfield.

Liverpool is on track to win its first first-class title in 30 years and former defender Phil Thompson this week described them as close to becoming one of the best teams in the club's history.