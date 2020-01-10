Toya Johnson is working harder and eating healthier in 2020 – See her message

Toya Johnson told his fans that he entered 2020 with big goals. She wants to live a healthier life and exercise more too.

He also revealed that the Weight No More movement would continue this year, exciting fans. This is an initiative aimed at raising awareness about obesity, overweight and health-related problems that these conditions can trigger if left untreated.

Toya is promoting a healthier lifestyle, and her future husband is by her side.

Check out his recent post on weight and exercise:

Ad #ad Don't count the days, make the days count! @flattummyapp has been doing exactly that. We are nine days away from the new year, and I have been exercising more and eating healthier, and I must admit that I feel amazing! Download your free 7-day trial version now and get started! #fitfam #babenation ", Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: "Baby mom, you look good as always."

Here is Toya's post on the WNM dor 2020 initiative:

'It's time to jump to the new year … What? TAG A JUMPER below ⬇️. Me and some of your favorites are about to form a team for a great double Dutch event. Are you ready??? # wnm2020. 02/16/20 #wejustgettingstarted ’

A follower said: "My sisters and I will have to fly to this and defeat them all. We from New York in the 90s, where jumping rope was our way of life! I also have a secret weapon. @Millionairetoni."

Someone else posted: ‘@toyajohnson OMG! I was going to ask if this was going to happen. I'M READY !!! & # 39;

Toya is living her best life these days. He finally accepted Robert Rushing's marriage proposal after all this time.

Apart from this, Toya simply drove his fans crazy with enthusiasm on social media. She hinted at the fact that she may be having a baby fever these days.



