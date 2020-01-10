Tiffany Haddish reveals how Rose Byrne & # 39; protected & # 39; its matrix

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; Remember that she intoxicated strangers in a bar and offered to donate her womb before her co-star & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; Interfere during your first meeting.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddishthe uterus was safe thanks to Rose byrne. When asked about how he got along with her "Like a boss"co-star during a television interview, the"Girls trip"The actress spilled the beans for the drunk incident she had during her first meeting together in a bar.

The 40-year-old man was going through "Late night with seth meyers"On Wednesday, January 8, when he remembered how his meeting became a baby proposal for strangers." We are talking. She has some wine, I have my vodka, she has another wine, I have another vodka and the next thing we know is that three hours passed, "her story began.

"These guys are at the bar. I'm definitely not his type. They like it, uh, you know … men. I start beating them and once I swallow a little, I want, you know, donate my womb," continued the Comedian before recapping what she told them: "If you want to have a baby, let me know. I will pay child support. You can raise her. I will carry her and I will breastfeed him for six months and it is all yours."

According to the "Night school"Actress, this was when her co-star took over and prevented her from continuing her drunken offer." Rose said: & # 39; No, Tiffany. You can not do this. You have to go to your room, "he said." It was then that I knew we would be friends forever. She protected my womb. "

<br />

Rose was not the only co-star that Tiffany has been praising lately. In another television interview, "The Last O.G."The actress recalled the moment she was treated as a" royalty "by Salma Hayek. "She let me go to her house in London and sleep. She got this princess bed, you know, she's like the richest person I know, she got this bed that is a circle and has a canopy and was like a princess (bed) , "opened during an appearance on"Good morning america".

Adding that it was a bed he wanted when he was little, Tiffany said: "I felt like Sleeping Beauty!" But his abuse didn't stop there. The comedian realized that her co-star "came and woke me up and got servants and stuff (sic)! I thought, & # 39; Boom! Is this what it is? & # 39;"