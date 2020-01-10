Tiffany Haddish encourages co-stars & # 39; Like A Boss & # 39; to join weekly dinners

WENN / Instar

During an appearance on & # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39 ;, Billy Porter says the meetings really made him feel welcome and made him feel at home.

Actress Tiffany Haddish he organized weekly potluck parties while filming a new comedy "Like a boss"to encourage his castmates to meet.

The "Girls trip"Star is known for his love for good food and decided to gather his cast and crew members, including Salma Hayek, Rose byrneY Billy porter, at home every week to join the table.

"Literally, on the first day (on set), this woman (Haddish) said: & # 39; Are you coming to Sunday's food? & # 39;" Porter recalled in the US breakfast program "Today".

Haddish explained: "I bought this house and I thought it would be great if everyone came and cooked their favorite dish or brought their favorite things, and we all spent time together, because the movie is about friendship."

And Porter really appreciated the dinners, because they helped him feel more comfortable in his first great Hollywood role: "As a person who comes from the theater, when you work in the theater, he is familiar from the beginning, because everyone has to be there all the time. day … every day, eight shows a week, "he said in daytime series"Strahan, Sara and Keke".

"When you're in a movie or on a television, if you're not on the scene with the person, you may not even know her; you may never see her. So she really made me … feel that I was welcome, it really made me feel at home; it was companionship. "

"Like a Boss," which follows two best friends struggling to regain control of their makeup business from an industry mogul, opens in theaters in the United States this week, January 10.