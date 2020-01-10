Tiffany Haddish considers Sarah Silverman's rabbi sister & # 39; Scary Over the Top & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc2c3b4ea3911e563d6910f27176318969% %MINIFYHTMLc2c3b4ea3911e563d6910f271763189610%

WENN / http: //rabbisusansilverman.com//Instar

In an interview on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; Talk about his late bat mitzvah with host Andy Cohen and explain why Billy Crystal & # 39; means the world & # 39; for her.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddish has been learning all about Judaism and the Jewish culture of a rabbi sister of a comedian Sarah Silverman.

The "Girls trip"The star recently discovered that his father was an Eritrean Jew, and since then, he has plunged into everything Jewish, even celebrating his 40th birthday in December (19) by throwing a late bat mitzvah."

The traditional festival of the coming of age had a large number of famous guests, and the ceremony was chaired by Silverman's sister, Rabbi Susan.

%MINIFYHTMLc2c3b4ea3911e563d6910f271763189611% %MINIFYHTMLc2c3b4ea3911e563d6910f271763189612%

When asked if Susan looks like her funny woman sister, Haddish told the presenter Andy Cohen in "Watch what happens live"," She is conservative, but scary above. "

Haddish revealed that the Silvermans had been key to their religious studies, as well as Chelsea Handler Y Billy Crystal, who was recruited to make the prayer call to the Torah, known as aliyah, during the bat mitzvah.

"He made my aliyah and I chose him because for me, he means everything to me, and I love him very much," Haddish explained.

<br />

"I admire him a lot and he has taught me a lot."