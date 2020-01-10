Thunder spoils Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City | NBA News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul combined for 61 points while the Thunder hit the Houston Rockets to ruin Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Thursday night NBA scores Houston Rockets 92-113 Oklahoma City Thunder

Boston Celtics 98-109 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 102-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers 115-112 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Russell Westbrook scored 34 points on his return to Oklahoma City, but the Thunder controlled the game early to beat the Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook starred in 11 seasons for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City to nine playoff appearances and an NBA final, before being switched to the Rockets in the offseason. That exchange, which sent Chris Paul and four draft picks to the Thunder, was the second major change in a low reconstruction season for Oklahoma City. Less than a week before negotiating with Westbrook, the Thunder sent Paul George to Los Angeles Clippers for second-year escort Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari.

All the players that received the Thunder in those exchanges played an important role in Thursday's decisive victory.

Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points, Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 and Paul 18. The Thunder won for the seventh time in eight games.

While he was with the Thunder, Westbrook had a habit of running across the field after being introduced and gesturing towards the crowd that adored him. In his first game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena as a visitor, Westbrook ran to the same corner after being introduced, raising his index finger up while the crowd gave him a long ovation.

Russell Westbrook smiles as he watches a video tribute before the Houston game in Oklahoma City



That ovation followed a video tribute of the Thunder to Westbrook's remarkable season with Oklahoma City that included the 2016-17 Most Valuable Player award and three consecutive seasons with an average of triple double.

But although the Thunder welcomed Westbrook before the game, they were quite hostile once it started. Oklahoma City scored 37 points in the first quarter to lead by 16, and the game was never closer than double figures the rest of the way.

Westbrook was 14 of 26 from the floor, but the other Rockets star, James Harden, was only 5 of 17 from the floor and 2 of 9 from behind the three-point line to end with a season-low. 17 points

Houston had less than 100 points for the second time this season. The defeat broke a three-game winning streak for the Rockets.

Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 12 of the NBA season



Josh Richardson scored 29 points and Ben Simmons added 19 points and nine rebounds when host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 109-98.

Al Horford contributed 17 points and Tobias Harris had 16 for the Sixers, who played without the All-Star center Joel Embiid. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Embiid will undergo surgery on Friday for a ligament tear in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand and will be reevaluated in one or two weeks. The Sixers improved to 18-2 at home.

The Celtics were led by Kemba Walker with 26 points. Marcus Smart added 24 and Jayson Tatum had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Boston has lost three straight games for the first time this season.

The Celtics reached a 51-36 lead with 5:05 remaining until halftime, before the Sixers responded with a 12-0 run to approach three. But Boston finished half with consecutive baskets and took a 55-48 lead in the locker room.

After a quick Boston basket to open the third, the Sixers returned with an 11-0 start to advance 59-57. Harris' hard drive to the basket topped the race and caused Celtics head coach Brad Stevens to take a timeout.

The Celtics maintained an 80-77 lead after three quarters, as Smart shot down a deep trey from the wing with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Philadelphia regained momentum and advanced 94-87 with 6:02 left when Horford completed a three-point play. Simmons lost a dump in the next possession of the Sixers, and Walker returned with a three-point play. Gordon Hayward then scored next time, and the Celtics got within 94-92 with 5:15 remaining.

After a strong lack of Smart, Richardson made two free throws for a 101-94 lead in Philadelphia with 3:08 left. In Philly's next possession, left-handed Simmons fell on a right hook for a nine-point lead.

Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 12 of the NBA season



Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and added eight best assists of the season when the Minnesota Timberwolves achieved a 116-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Minneapolis.

Robert Covington added 15 points, and Gorgui Dieng recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Jeff Teague had 12 points and six assists and Jarrett Culver added 12 points and six rebounds when Minnesota improved to 5-3 since finishing a run of 11 straight losses.

Damian Lillard recorded 20 points and eight assists for Portland, who lost for the seventh time in the last nine games. Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and 14 rebounds, CJ McCollum also had 15 points and Gary Trent Jr scored 13.

The Timberwolves did not feature star center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the 12th consecutive game.

Minnesota led 12 at the break and added it with a third quarter of 41 points. Dieng's tip-in led the lead to 20 in 71-51 with 9:18 remaining in the third. Wiggins drained a triple to increase the margin to 23, Shabazz Napier followed with a tray and Noah Vonleh added two free throws to make it 88-61 with 4:34 remaining. The advantage of 27 points would be the highest of the night.

Vonleh scored with an acrobatic shot to take Minnesota to 100, and the Timberwolves took a 100-74 lead in the fourth quarter. Portland reserves reduced the deficit to just 13 in the last quarter when the club concluded a 2-3 road trip.

Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers' visit to the Detroit Pistons in week 12 of the NBA season



Tristan Thompson added 35 points in his career and caught 14 rebounds when the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime in a 9-2 run to defeat host Detroit Pistons 115-112.

Kevin Love scored 17 points, including triple the lead, and had nine rebounds when the Cavaliers avenged a two-point loss to the Pistons on Tuesday. Darius Garland had 20 points and Collin Sexton threw 19 for Cleveland.

Andre Drummond accumulated 28 points and 23 rebounds for Detroit. Derrick Rose scored 27 points from the bank and added seven rebounds and five assists. Bruce Brown finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Rose made a tray with 3:50 remaining in overtime to give Detroit a 106-104 lead. He made another one after Cleveland tied him up again. Then he threw a bank hit to get a four point advantage.

The Cavaliers dominated the rest of the game. Love took a hook shot and Garland had a trap. After Drummond did not enter, Love shot a triple to give Cleveland the advantage.

Detroit had the opportunity to tie in the last seconds, but Rose failed in a three-point attempt.

