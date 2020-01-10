Three ways the 76ers can survive without Joel Embiid

As if losing four of his last six games wasn't bad enough, the 76ers will now be without their best player for what could be an extended period.

Philadelphia announced that Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on Friday after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand during Monday's game against the Thunder. It will be reevaluated in one or two weeks, but your postoperative schedule could be much longer.

That leaves the 76ers with a giant hole in their initial alignment. While some of Embiid's numbers are below last season, he is still playing as an All-Star (23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 blocks per game), and Philadelphia's net qualification drops further. 6.7 with Embiid on the floor plus 1.2 with him on the bench.

It is impossible to replace the raw production and the impact of Embiid, but Sixers coach Brett Brown will not panic. He understands that this group will be "different,quot; and simply cannot operate in the same way without its front track anchor.

"You have to recalibrate a bit and find a way to get excited to train the team we have," Brown said Thursday night before his team's victory over the Celtics. "Suddenly, we are different. We are just different. I see this as an opportunity. No one is crying. This is not a moment & # 39; woe to me & # 39 ;, not for me, not at all. And not for my players

"We will take what we have, and what we have, I love it. We are simply different from what we used to be."

Here are three adjustments that the Sixers can make to avoid losing ground in the Eastern Conference classification.

Work the offensive through Al Horford

Horford said recently that he is "very limited,quot; in his offensive role. Well, this is your time to shine, great friend.

With Embiid out, the Sixers should use Horford more frequently in their actions. It can be an excellent facilitator for crime, either working from the block or near the elbows. On Thursday he handed out six assists against the Celtics, finding cutters in the basket and opening shooters along the perimeter.

The threat of Horford's shots in the center also opens the floor and creates opportunities for driving. If the defenders adhere to the ball, Horford can punish them from beyond the goal, since he feels comfortable shooting 3 points above the break.

Check out the lineup in the video below: Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris and Horford. Without Embiid in the publication, the space seems much more natural. There is a pick-and-pop with corner handles and Simmons available to cut to the basket and position yourself for an offensive rebound. (It is also worth noting that the Horford and Simmons duo has been significantly better offensively than the Horford, Simmons and Embiid trio.)

Perhaps Embiid's absence will be a blessing in disguise for Brown and will allow him to find little used combinations of players that work. Horford gives you that flexibility.

Grab the beat

Embiid is by far the most efficient high-volume post-up player in the NBA (1.12 points per possession, 91st percentile), but the 76ers don't have the option of throwing the ball and letting it work. That means they need to take advantage of their staff and speed up the game.

Philadelphia is currently in the middle of the pack in terms of pace. That should change on this stretch without Embiid, especially with Simmons assuming more of the offensive charge. It is one of the main transition threats in the NBA, a runaway 6-10 train capable of finishing with any hand.

It doesn't hurt that Simmons is also one of the best pins in the league. That is in full screen every time you load on the road with multiple options around it.

When asked about increasing the pace of the game, Brown joked that the 76ers really call more Trey Burke post-ups. Yes, you can bet these guys will fly.

Change the defensive strategy

Embiid can cover many mistakes in the bottom line. Horford is not the same type of tire protector, so there should be some adjustments on the defensive side.

The Sixers have felt comfortable filtering everything towards Embiid in the painting because, well, good luck writing on it. Look for Horford to be more aggressive at the point of attack with hard hedges, switches or even double equipment in certain situations. That could generate turnovers and more transition opportunities.

In the video below, Horford falls a little on his former teammate Marcus Smart, but then closes the space to force him to a hard tray attempt. The Sixers can pressure Horford to be more aggressive with the advancing switches, knowing that it is not a deterrent of Embiid level in the paint.

Philadelphia will probably have some quarters in which its opponents will illuminate the score. It would be the same situation if the Jazz lost Rudy Gobert or the Lakers had to defend themselves without Anthony Davis. The Sixers can mitigate the damage using their speed and length and not asking Horford to be a perfect Embiid replacement.