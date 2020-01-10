This is one of the most uncomfortable 90-day moments

90 day promised seven star season Miguel Y Natalie They are engaged to get married. Their 90 days, That is what happens. In the episode on Sunday January 12 of the TLC series, a producer asks Natalie: "Do you love Mike?" And in the exclusive previous look, it takes 17 seconds before she says a word.
"God, it's hard," she says. "I think we have potential because he is a good guy."
Is this how you talk about a man you are going to marry?
"He's a good guy and there are many good times," he adds.
This understandably does not suit Mike. You can feel the awkward tension through the screen! Mike planned to bring Natalie to the United States, but visa problems delay them. So, he made a trip to Ukraine, and things have not been exactly easy for the duo.
At one point, Natalie, who said she wanted children as soon as possible, was so enraged by the idea that her non-existent children had a vegetarian mother who believes in God and a carnivorous father who believes that aliens began civilization (yes, Surely!), she had a mini collapse that sent Mike running from the house for hours. They seemed to work on that collapse, then Mike revealed that he has a debt of thousands of dollars and did not want to start a family that he could not support properly. The next problem occurred when Mike could not get information on why there were problems with Natalie's visa. Then, he asked if he ever tried to obtain a K-1 visa with another boy. Natalie was not a fan of that question.
Now, here we are with this interview clip. Mike says that what Natalie said bothers him a bit, and that he seems not to miss him when he is gone.
"Just to say words.‘ OK, I love Mike & # 39; and what? It means nothing. It's just words, "says Natalie. She adds: "Love has to grow and there are many difficult situations that you have to go through …".
For a committed couple, you surely have a hard time answering the question.
"I have the feeling that he will come to love," she says. "If we work on it, it will become love."
Click play to see what Mike calls an "f-king wrap,quot; in the interview.
90 day promised airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.