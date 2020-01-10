This is one of the most uncomfortable 90-day moments

90 day promised seven star season Miguel Y Natalie They are engaged to get married. Their 90 days, That is what happens. In the episode on Sunday January 12 of the TLC series, a producer asks Natalie: "Do you love Mike?" And in the exclusive previous look, it takes 17 seconds before she says a word.

"God, it's hard," she says. "I think we have potential because he is a good guy."

Is this how you talk about a man you are going to marry?

"He's a good guy and there are many good times," he adds.

This understandably does not suit Mike. You can feel the awkward tension through the screen! Mike planned to bring Natalie to the United States, but visa problems delay them. So, he made a trip to Ukraine, and things have not been exactly easy for the duo.