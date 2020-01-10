This child singing Dan + Shay for his brother will melt your heart

Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Instagram
Grab the scarves!
On Friday, Rayce Powell he went viral for serene his newborn brother Tripp Powell with Dan + Shay"1000 hours,quot;, that his mother Nicole Powell documented and shared on Facebook. In the adorable video, Rayce can be seen cradling his little brother, who has Down syndrome, while singing the chorus of the hit song of the favorite country duo of the fans he presents Justin Bieber. No wonder that such a precious video catches the attention of Dan smyers Y Shay mooney, who republished it on their Instagram account along with the original subtitle of the video.
"This is how Rayce joins Tripp," Nicole wrote on Facebook, according to the legend of the band. "He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother. He's singing: & # 39; It would be 10,000 hours and 10,000 more if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. You may never get there But I'm going to try if it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm going to love you. Love doesn't count the chromosomes, or as Rayce says: "Aren't we all different?"
After watching the sweet moment of bonding between brothers, Dan + Shay wrote: "This is the sweetest and most touching video of all time. Thanks to all who have labeled us on it, we have been watching repeatedly and smiling."
"The installation identifier of nicole powell could not be found, but if anyone knows the family, label them in this publication or send us their information. I would love to meet you or at least make a video for rayce + tripp."
Shortly after sharing, Dan and Shay took Instagram to make an amazing announcement to the Powell family with a video message.
"To the Powell family: thank you for sharing such a sweet video of your children Rayce + Tripp," said the caption. "We were moved to know that 10,000 Hours was the soundtrack of this wonderful moment. We want to invite your family to our show in Little Rock on September 17, and we would love to have the opportunity to meet you. It's almost a year away, but I only know that you will have tickets with your names waiting for you at the box office.
Dan and Shay added: "And thanks to our fans and everyone who shared their beautiful video. We are proud to be a small part of it."
As fans of the band know, the song has a deeper meaning for them. The Grammy winners wrote the love ballad for their wives. Abby's law Y Hannah Billingsley, who star in the music video. The protagonist of Justin also makes an appearance Hailey Bieber.
In fact, "10,000 Hours,quot; debuted shortly after the Biebers got married (again) in a fairytale celebration in October. "They both seemed so genuinely happy," a source told E! News at the time of your nuptials in South Carolina. "They had smiles on their faces all night and they didn't really separate from each other. They both made a point to greet all the guests and chat with everyone. It was a very intimate reception and they were happy to catch them. With their friends and family and really enjoy the night. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML8da3086f8112873ba30f0dcf2630de169%