This child singing Dan + Shay for his brother will melt your heart

Grab the scarves!

On Friday, Rayce Powell he went viral for serene his newborn brother Tripp Powell with Dan + Shay"1000 hours,quot;, that his mother Nicole Powell documented and shared on Facebook. In the adorable video, Rayce can be seen cradling his little brother, who has Down syndrome, while singing the chorus of the hit song of the favorite country duo of the fans he presents Justin Bieber. No wonder that such a precious video catches the attention of Dan smyers Y Shay mooney, who republished it on their Instagram account along with the original subtitle of the video.

"This is how Rayce joins Tripp," Nicole wrote on Facebook, according to the legend of the band. "He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother. He's singing: & # 39; It would be 10,000 hours and 10,000 more if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. You may never get there But I'm going to try if it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm going to love you. Love doesn't count the chromosomes, or as Rayce says: "Aren't we all different?"