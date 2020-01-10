The US military unsuccessfully targeted a second Iranian official

WASHINGTON – The US military tried unsuccessfully to kill a senior Iranian in Yemen on the same day that a drone attack eliminated Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran's most important commanders, according to US officials. The revelation of a second mission indicated an increasingly intense confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
The failed air raid in Yemen was aimed at Abdul Reza Shahlai, an official of the Quds Force of Iran, a powerful paramilitary organization. He was known as a key financier for Iran's power wars.
President Trump approved the attack on Shahlai while authorizing the attack against General Suleimani, although it is not clear whether the US attack in Yemen occurred at exactly the same time.
Shahlai and General Suleimani were two of several officials that the Trump administration considered on strike in an effort to stop Iranian attacks against US embassies and deter Iran from intensifying aggression in the region.
The attack on Yemen was first reported on Friday by the Washington Post.
The mission to kill Mr. Shahlai shows that the Trump administration was seeking to beat multiple officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which includes the Quds Force. Both organizations lead Iran's power forces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.
The successful attack in Iraq and the failed attack in Yemen were to push back the Guard Corps, and some senior military and intelligence officials believed that a drastic attack against the group would effectively damage Iran's ability to lead its power forces.
But other officials, including intelligence officials, believed that attacks against high-ranking commanders were risky and could have the effect of inciting the wider conflict that the Trump administration said it was trying to avoid.
Members of Congress have also raised questions about the intelligence that the administration has used to justify attacks against General Suleimani.
The Pentagon refused to confirm the strike. But the commander. Rebecca Rebarich, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said Yemen "has long been understood as a safe space for terrorists and other adversaries in the United States."
The United States had offered a $ 15 million reward for information on Mr. Shahlai. The announcement of the reward accused him of having a long history of involvement in attacks against US allies, including a failed plot in 2011 to kill the Saudi ambassador to the United States.
Shahlai was based in Yemen, where Iran is supporting the Houthi rebels, who are combat forces backed by Saudi Arabia.