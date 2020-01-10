The US military unsuccessfully targeted a second Iranian official

WASHINGTON – The US military tried unsuccessfully to kill a senior Iranian in Yemen on the same day that a drone attack eliminated Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran's most important commanders, according to US officials. The revelation of a second mission indicated an increasingly intense confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The failed air raid in Yemen was aimed at Abdul Reza Shahlai, an official of the Quds Force of Iran, a powerful paramilitary organization. He was known as a key financier for Iran's power wars.

President Trump approved the attack on Shahlai while authorizing the attack against General Suleimani, although it is not clear whether the US attack in Yemen occurred at exactly the same time.

Shahlai and General Suleimani were two of several officials that the Trump administration considered on strike in an effort to stop Iranian attacks against US embassies and deter Iran from intensifying aggression in the region.