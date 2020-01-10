The United States says it will not discuss the withdrawal of troops from Iraq, as requested by the leader of Iraq

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Friday rejected the request of the Iraqi government to begin discussions on the withdrawal of troops, saying that any US official who goes to Baghdad during a state of high tensions will not discuss a "withdrawal of troops,quot;, as the Iraqi prime minister had requested. . Instead, the discussions would be about the "posture of appropriate force in the Middle East."
Washington's statement was a direct rebuttal to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq, and would surely increase friction between the two nations.
The prime minister said Friday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation from the United States to discuss the steps for the withdrawal of the approximately 5,200 US troops from his country, after a deadly US military attack ordered. from President Trump that many Iraqis say he violated the sovereignty of his country.
Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday to expel US forces after the US drone attack that killed 10 people in a two-car convoy: Major General Qassim Suleimani, a senior Iranian commander, four of his Iranian assistants and five Iraqis, including a main leader of the militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Abdul Mahdi has not yet signed the bill, but had been criticizing the presence of US troops in Iraq since a series of recent actions by the United States Army.
the murder It caused widespread outrage in Iraq, where neighboring Iran has great influence, and its consequences continue to affect the Middle East. Iraqi officials said the United States had violated the sovereignty of their nation, both with that attack and with air strikes on December 29 at five sites in Iraq and Syria that left at least 25 militia members dead and at least 50 wounded. Those US attacks were in response to the murder of an American contractor in Iraq in an attack by local militias supported by Iran.
In a phone call Thursday night, which Abdul Mahdi's office said Pompeo had initiated, the Iraqi prime minister said he had opposed the dual violations of his country's sovereignty, referring so much to the drone attack Americans on January 3 in a convoy. on the outskirts of Baghdad International Airport, where General Suleimani had arrived on a flight from Damascus, and reprisals for Iran's missile attacks early Wednesday at bases in Iraq that house US troops. The missiles damaged the equipment but caused no deaths or injuries.
"Iraq is interested in maintaining the best relations with its neighbors and friends in the international community," the prime minister's office said in the statement.
Iraq's priority is to "fight terrorism," according to the statement, including the violence of the Islamic State, the militant group that swept the region before being defeated with Iran's support. and a coalition of western forces last year.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus issued a statement on Friday that rejected Mr. Abdul Mahdi's request.
"Our military presence in Iraq is to continue the fight against ISIS and, as the secretary has said, we are committed to protecting Americans, Iraqis and our coalition partners," he said. "At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing the best way to re-commit to our strategic partnership, not to discuss the withdrawal of troops, but our position of correct and adequate force in the Middle East."
Ms. Ortagus gave no further details on what the Trump administration considered an "appropriate,quot; position.
He added that a delegation from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, was in the State Department on Friday to discuss the role of the alliance in Iraq, "in line with the president's desire to share the burden in all our efforts. of collective defense. " Tuesday, NATO said so He retired some trainers from Iraq who had been working with Iraqi soldiers fighting against the Islamic State.
"However, there is a need for a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not only regarding security, but also regarding our financial, economic and diplomatic partnership," he said. "We want to be friends and partners of a sovereign, prosperous and stable Iraq."
Ortagus said Thursday that Pompeo and Abdul Mahdi had spoken on the phone. In a brief summary of the call, he said that Pompeo "reiterated the US condemnation of the launching of ballistic missiles by the Iranian regime at two sites on Wednesday in Iraq that house Iraqi, US and coalition forces working together to defeat to ISIS. "
Pompeo stressed that the United States "will do whatever it takes to protect the American and Iraqi people and defend our collective interests," he added.
The summary of the call did not mention the request of a delegation to discuss the withdrawal of troops.
The United States forces have been stationed in Iraq, and to a much lesser extent in eastern Syria, as part of that operation. President George W. Bush ordered an invasion of Iraq in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein, and the US military has been at war there since then. Trump strongly criticized Bush's decision to invade Iraq and made campaign promises in 2016 to withdraw troops from the region.
But on Sunday night, he said he would impose "very large sanctions,quot; on Iraq if he expelled US troops.
Sunday's vote to expel US forces was not binding, and almost half of the members of the Iraqi Parliament, mainly those representing Sunni Kurdish and Muslim ethnic minorities, did not vote. But there was no doubt Mr. Abdul Mahdi's support for the measure, because he quickly drafted a bill calling for the withdrawal of troops.
In his statement on Friday, the Iraqi prime minister said US forces entering the country and drones flying over Iraq did so "without the permission of the Iraqi government."
Since the drone attack, several senior US officials, including Pompeo, have said Trump ordered the murder of General Suleimani because the Iranian general was planning an "imminent attack,quot; against US personnel or facilities. But those officials have not revealed any intelligence details that show such an attack in progress. Some Republican legislators and Democrats said Wednesday after an information session classified in Congress by senior officials who had heard little, if anything, something new in the discussion.
Some Pentagon and State Department officials have said that reports of threats in recent intelligence did not point to anything unusual, and that US agencies always know that General Suleimani has plans in the region.
Last Friday, Pompeo was the first administration official to say that there was intelligence that showed an "imminent attack." But since then, he has made opaque statements about the definition of imminence. In an interview Thursday with Fox News, he said the United States did not know when or where the hypothetical attack would have occurred.
"There is no doubt that there were a series of impending attacks planned by Qassim Suleimani, and we don't know exactly when and we don't know exactly where, but it was real," he said.
Trump ran for president in 2016 with the promise of withdrawing troops from the Middle East and Central Asia, but has been adding troops to the Persian Gulf region since tensions rose with Iran after He retired in May 2018 from a historic nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers. At the end of December, Trump ordered 4,500 more troops in the Middle East, which would add up to about 50,000 who are already there. Some units were sent to Baghdad after the protests of the Iraqis at the US Embassy on December 31 and the assassination of Mr. Suleimani days later.
Edward Wong reported from Washington and Megan Specia from London. Falih Hassan contributed reports from Baghdad.