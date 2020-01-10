The United States says it will not discuss the withdrawal of troops from Iraq, as requested by the leader of Iraq

WASHINGTON – The State Department on Friday rejected the request of the Iraqi government to begin discussions on the withdrawal of troops, saying that any US official who goes to Baghdad during a state of high tensions will not discuss a "withdrawal of troops,quot;, as the Iraqi prime minister had requested. . Instead, the discussions would be about the "posture of appropriate force in the Middle East."

Washington's statement was a direct rebuttal to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq, and would surely increase friction between the two nations.

The prime minister said Friday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation from the United States to discuss the steps for the withdrawal of the approximately 5,200 US troops from his country, after a deadly US military attack ordered. from President Trump that many Iraqis say he violated the sovereignty of his country.

Iraqi lawmakers voted on Sunday to expel US forces after the US drone attack that killed 10 people in a two-car convoy: Major General Qassim Suleimani, a senior Iranian commander, four of his Iranian assistants and five Iraqis, including a main leader of the militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Abdul Mahdi has not yet signed the bill, but had been criticizing the presence of US troops in Iraq since a series of recent actions by the United States Army.