The United States Army publishes new details about rocket deployment in Europe – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He provided additional details on the deployment of the US rocket artillery brigade. UU. In the European theater.

According to a recent service press release, on October 28, 2019 at the U.S. Army Base. UU. In Grafenwoehr, Germany, the 1st Battalion, the 6th Field Artillery, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade began the Training of New Equipment and the new launching software of the Field Artillery Launcher Multiple Rocket Launch System. As the only rocket artillery brigade in the US UU. In the European theater, the unit prepares to make long-range precision shots to defend NATO allies and deter aggression from nearby adversaries.

The U.S. Army UU. Europe reactivated the brigade in November 2018 with the battalion officially reactivating on September 19, 2019. The 1-6 FA is the first of two MLRS battalions within the 41st Fire Brigade. The next battalion, 1-77 FA, is scheduled to reactivate in the fall of 2020.

Thirteen years have passed since USAREUR has seen MLRS in his command. The 41st Brigade and the M270A1 MLRS launcher share a long-standing legacy tested in battle and have served in seven combined wars. Lt. Col. Angel M. Llompart Monge, commander of the 1-6 Field Artillery Battalion, is pleased to welcome the arrival of the soldiers along with the improved capabilities of the launcher.

"The 41st Brigade has a rich history dating back to World War I," said Lt. Col. Llompart. "It is a great opportunity to continue building on this lineage and let the world know that the great Army of Europe has returned."

The M270A1 is a full spectrum precision attack weapon system, tested in combat, lethal and sensitive. By firing all current MLRS and guided MLRS rockets and variants of the Army's tactical missile system, the M270 launcher can reach ranges of more than 70 kilometers, attacking the target with low collateral damage, allowing near-danger fires (less than 200 meters) in support of friendly troops in contact, as well as in capturing specific high-value targets in open, urban and complex environments.

The 1-6 FA focuses on the number one priority of the Army, the preparation for the mission. The battalion leadership has implemented a vigorous training plan with integrated assessments to measure the preparation and retention of knowledge of each soldier.

"As we train as we fight, and as we focus on training in large-scale combat operations, the way we fight is important," said Lt. Col. Llompart. "Being here allows us to train with our allies and partners."

For two weeks, FA 1-6 was trained in the new Software System Suite Version 7.11a of the launcher. The Office of Strategic and Operational Missile and Rocket Projects (STORM – formerly Precision Fires Rocket and Missile Systems) and the Directorate of Simulation, Software and Integration of US Army Aviation and Missile Development Command Systems. UU., Located in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, have worked in partnership to develop, test and field this government-owned launcher software. The updated software provides advanced interoperability and faster firing reaction times for the Warfighter while meeting the Army Modernization priority.

Training advanced at a rapid but practical pace, and by the end of the first day, the soldiers had already made the transition to the unit's motor group to carry out a command post exercise on their pitchers.

“The new generation of soldiers is young, learns new systems and software, and although the information is extensive, they have grown with the technology at their fingertips, and have quickly realized the developments that are being implemented and will continue to unfold so As soon as possible. like next year, ”said Mike Murray, government leader, Operations, Fielding and Training Team, CCDC AvMC S3I, STORM Branch.

The 1-6 FA Battalion training concluded with the pitcher's platoons in the field, performing dry fire missions with simulated pods.

"This training for future operations puts us at the forefront," said Staff Sgt. Jaksch, who was reclassified as 13M Military Occupational Specialties within Battalion 1-6 FA and arrived in Grafenwoehr in April. "It is an in-depth training what we want and need." With the 1-6 FA scheduled to conduct their first live fire in January 2020, soldiers are eager to exercise their launcher systems.

The OFT team is responsible for carrying out all fields of MLRS software and NET training for the US Army National and Active Guard. UU., The Marine Corps, Partners and Allies of Foreign Military Sales. Murray and Alfred "Al,quot; Fraser, the leading contractor of the OFT team, are leading the efforts, not only in the United States but worldwide.

"The training team makes sure that the new software and hardware demonstrated has not hindered, but has improved the Soldier's capabilities," said Fraser. "It's more than just deploying the launcher, it's about the weapon, the entire system of systems, teaching the use of the new ammo capacity, aiming at the command and controlling the software change."

With over 200 years of combined military and industrial experience, most of the 10 coaches of the OFT were soldiers in an MLRS battalion and were directly involved in the modernizations and advances of the launcher.

"You take care of the pitcher, and he will take care of you," Paul Lopez, coach of the OFT, emphasized to the pitcher's crews. Lopez has experienced the first-hand MLRS weapons system during his military term as a field gunner and now teaches NET training to soldiers. The brigade will have 24-hour continuous access to the OFT team, as well as to the systems, models, analysis, requirements and testing laboratory located in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Jeff Froysland, senior field artillery specialist for MLRS systems, training and doctrine command, capacity manager of the field artillery brigade, is an integral member of the OFT team. "The SMART lab provides 24-hour software assistance for our soldiers throughout the world," said Jeff. "When there is a software problem, our team can solve problems in real time to solve it."

Through the SMART Laboratory, coaches such as Craig Hammond will generally integrate deeply into the units (long after face-to-face training) by providing virtual guidance directly to Soldiers on the battlefield.

The 41st FA Brigade celebrated its first revival anniversary on November 27, 2019. Its expansion is a direct result of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which orders the Army to increase its number worldwide. The next battalion to be reactivated, 1-77 FA, will deploy additional soldiers and launchers for USAREUR, which will require the OFT Team to return to Grafenwoehr and train and train the latest version of the System Suite 7.11b software of the MLRS Launcher.

As the 41st FA Brigade continues to grow, the USAREUR is now fully equipped to offer long-range precision fires in support of the US Joint and Multinational Forces and Allies. UU.