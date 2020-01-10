The U.S. Air Force UU. Take advantage of ArmorSource for 24300 next-generation ballistic helmets – Defense Blog

Home Latest News The U.S. Air Force UU. Take advantage of ArmorSource for 24300 next-generation...

ArmorSource LLC, a leading American manufacturer of ballistic helmets, advanced head protection products, received a $ 17.3 million contract for Next Generation ballistic helmets.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for the manufacture and delivery of up to 24,300 Sniper Gen II LGD ballistic helmets with delivery to the US. UU. Continental and outside the Air Force security forces squads in active continental service.

The order period for the helmets will be completed before January 8, 2023. This prize is the result of a competitive acquisition with nine offers received.

ArmorSource helmets and ballistic solutions are used by clients such as the United States Army and Marin Corps, the armies of Italy, Holland, Israel, Chile, Australia and other military and police organizations around the world.

