The Super Club Wasps Netball experience puts spring one step ahead of the 2020 season | Netball news

The Wasps Netball Super Club experience has taken a step forward and has accelerated its pre-season preparations, as its goal is to start running in the Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener 2020.

In mid-December, Mel Mansfield and a team of 10 members packed their bags and traveled to Nelson in New Zealand for their first competition outside the United Kingdom.

It was an experience that had been in development and that inspired and tested all members of the franchise.

"We have been working with Netball New Zealand since June 2018 to order logistics," said Mansfield Sky sports following the conclusion of the competition.

"The key was to get a sponsor for our international flights, Gulliver & # 39; s Travels took a step forward and we would not have been able to do it without them."

"Once we arrived, Netball New Zealand absolutely looked after us. They were amazing and it has been a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"The most pleasant thing for me, that I felt quite excited at the end of the tour, was that the players said how they want to train more, train harder and play against the toughest opposition in training because of their experiences in New Zealand

"They have proven what it is and we are all bringing ideas back."

Looking back at the start of the competition, Wasps played his first game at the Super Club just 48 hours after landing.

The tight nature of their calendar provided Mansfield and the players with much to think about and added to the great amount of knowledge with which they are returning.

Mansfield said: "We really had to think about the nutrition of the girls on the plane and their sleep patterns. I have done many tours as a player and it was interesting as a coach to think about how much I could push them."

The Superleague runners-up began their tournament against Steel on Sunday before playing Pulse and Mystics in the next two days.

"Our initial thinking of the first two games was about the physical appearance and size of our opponents. They were very tall and physically strong throughout the field," said Mansfield.

"The shooting circles were also something to keep in mind. All the teams in New Zealand had really strong GS and GA, who were tall and precise within reach. When it came to that, their mentality was simply to land in the circle and shoot,quot;. The statistics were incredible. "

Every ball was hard work, every ball and we were punished as soon as we made a mistake because they turned it into a goal immediately. It was as simple as that. Mel Mansfield

In addition to competing with the height of the players, the Superleague side experienced differences in the arbitrary interpretation and clinical nature of each Kiwi team.

"We lost games in a row and learned from that too because it is not a position we are used to," said Mansfield.

"It's a mental test, I had to train differently and lose the changes in the way the players feel. It was a real learning for us. We hate losing."

All these lessons are extremely valuable. They are on which Mansfield could build in Nelson and now he has returned to England.

"It was amazing to have the players and support staff every day to work so hard, watch the video, really go into details and give them so many comments one by one," he said. "Normally I don't have access to my players, assistant coach and physio like that.

"We had 10 days with 10 players, and it was amazing to be with them all the time and they just absorbed everything," he said. "It has been the trip of your life."

Crucially, what made the trip was to quickly accelerate the Wasps preseason campaign and put them ahead of the game as the weeks pass quickly towards the next Superleague term.

Mansfield said: "I told the players, when we played against Thunder on February 22, that is not the first game of our season. It will be the ninth for us."

"We will have had five games in six days in New Zealand and then three more preseason games. So, from our point of view, we will not start again from the beginning, it was a great acceleration in our league."

"I am determined that the girls have the mentality that we are coming to the season."

We were talking about things in New Zealand about our game, we usually discussed near the end of a season. We were talking about fine details and fine margins, that's huge. Mel Mansfield

With a schedule of the first Superleague games that says: the reunion of the Grand Final, home of Saracens Mavericks and away from Team Bath Netball, the only possible way to face it is fighting hard.

"This trip has given me a little excitement and has given me ideas," Mansfield concluded.

"I am determined that the girls have the mentality of reaching the Superleague season to the beat. This trip was to push us. We will start running."

