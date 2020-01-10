The strength is strong with this adorable little Star Wars superfan

Kylo Ren has met his partner in an adorable, the size of a pint Star Wars fan.

Last month, a 4-year-old girl named Indie Galvan from Rosemead, California, dressed as Dark King, complete with a black robe and a three-bun hairstyle, and headed to Disneyland with her family. There, she spent time in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park area with a cast member dressed as Kylo, ​​the hooded and masked black leader of the First Order and her favorite character, who Adam Driver Play in the last and third trilogy.

The visit took place in the middle of the final movie release, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

"I spent the day in Batuu," read a legend in a video of the two, published by his mother.

Indie rushed to hug Kylo when she saw him.

"That went wrong," the cast member joked, using a voice modulator to sound like the character. "You still don't know the Force."

Indie appears in several photos with Kylo and a couple of Stormtroopers.

"Indie has been a fan since she was a baby," her mother, Emily Galvan, saying Good morning america last month. "She had no choice, we both (mom and dad) love each other Star Wars".