The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Danielle Staub leaves the show!

The star of 'RHONJ' Danielle Staub leaves the show!

Bradley Lamb
Danielle Staub, one of the most controversial wives in the history of housewives, has revealed that she has given up on Real Housewives of New Jersey and will not return to the program.

"In the last 12 years and ten seasons I have been part of this whole franchise, and I am very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to make glad my heart every day, "he told Andy Cohen during WWHL. "Then, I will never return as a housewife again …"

