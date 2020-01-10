The star of & # 39; RHOD & # 39; Brandi Redmond enters the wellness center amid a violent reaction by racist video

WENN / Derrick Salters

The decision comes after Brandi was heavily criticized for being racist in a recently resurfaced 2019 video, in which Bravo's personality is seen posing as an Asian woman.

Up News Info –

"The true Dallas housewives"star Brandi Redmond He takes time off to "reflect." The television star announced on Friday, January 10 that she decided to register at a wellness center after landing in hot water after a racially insensitive video.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his representative stated that the 41-year-old television star was "reflecting and improving herself." The statement continued: "He will return with us next week. We support her on this healing journey and ask her to join us in that."

The decision comes after Brandi was heavily criticized for being racist in a recently resurfaced 2019 video. In the video, Brandi could be seen posing as an Asian woman, saying: "Everyone asks me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes." Meanwhile, her daughters, Brooklyn, 10, and Brinkley, 7, posed and laughed behind her.

It was not long before the video was worth criticism of some people who called it "racist" and "unconscious." Brandi responded to the violent reaction in a now deleted tweet: "It is a good impersonation if I say it myself and there was no harm," and added that she "would do it again."

Brandi seemed to realize how painful the video was and issued a public apology on his Twitter account. "A video of me from three years ago reappeared that at the time I published and deleted it quickly and then I immediately apologized for my callousness," Brandi wrote on January 4. "I would like once again to sincerely apologize for my offensive actions."

Despite criticism, some people jumped into Brandi's defense and among them is the co-star of "RHOD" Stephanie Hollman. During his appearance on "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"He said of his castmate," He made a horrible mistake. Then he apologized, he apologized again. She is learning, she is growing. I think it was just a really poor trial and a horrible decision. I've been talking to her on the phone a lot and she's struggling with the shame of doing it. She realizes it's not right. "