The star of & # 39; Empire & # 39; Taraji P. Henson still wants Jussie Smollett to return to the show

Taraji P. Henson, the actress who plays Cookie Lyons, a fan favorite in Fox's hit show, Empire, says she would still like Jussie Smollett to return to the show.

"If I had my opinion, he would have returned. I mean, we can't finish this show without him, it's such an integral part of the show … He was certainly Cookie's favorite son, and we need him to finish. This thing."

"I'm not sure," he told Extra, "but if I had my opinion, yes … I mean there is no way to end without one of the Lyon. I don't know how we do it."

Conversations about Smollett's return to the program were shot down last week, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn confirmed that Jamal Lyons would not appear on the show.

"We are not going to bring Jussie back to the show," he said of the star that was written towards the end of the fifth season.

"There were a number of factors that influenced the decision not to bring it back," Thorn explained. "There were many points of view on whether I should return or not. It was not a difficult decision for us, and when I say it, I mean the network, the studio and the producers. It seemed to be the best for the program and cast. "