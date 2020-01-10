The star of & # 39; Empire & # 39; Taraji P. Henson still wants Jussie Smollett to return to the show

Taraji P. Henson, the actress who plays Cookie Lyons, a fan favorite in Fox's hit show, Empire, says she would still like Jussie Smollett to return to the show.

"If I had my opinion, he would have returned. I mean, we can't finish this show without him, it's such an integral part of the show … He was certainly Cookie's favorite son, and we need him to finish. This thing."

"I'm not sure," he told Extra, "but if I had my opinion, yes … I mean there is no way to end without one of the Lyon. I don't know how we do it."

