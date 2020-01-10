The sheep that survived the cargo ship disaster cheat death again

After almost two months in limbo, survivors of a cargo ship disaster in the Black Sea – 180 sheep of more than 14,000 who were being transported – arrived at a new house in the Romanian countryside on Friday, according to the team involved in his rescue.

They had to be massacred in Saudi Arabia, but they were not massacred, said Kuki Barbuceanu, president of the animal welfare organization known as ARCA.

"We don't save them for someone to eat," Barbuceanu said Friday, shortly after leaving them at a farm in Peris, about 32 kilometers north of Bucharest.

The sheep, technically rams because they are all male, have had a very bad time.

At the end of November, they were crowded into the Queen Hind, a cargo ship headed for Saudi Arabia. Shortly after his departure, the ship overturned.