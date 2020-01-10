The sheep that survived the cargo ship disaster cheat death again

After almost two months in limbo, survivors of a cargo ship disaster in the Black Sea – 180 sheep of more than 14,000 who were being transported – arrived at a new house in the Romanian countryside on Friday, according to the team involved in his rescue.
They had to be massacred in Saudi Arabia, but they were not massacred, said Kuki Barbuceanu, president of the animal welfare organization known as ARCA.
"We don't save them for someone to eat," Barbuceanu said Friday, shortly after leaving them at a farm in Peris, about 32 kilometers north of Bucharest.
The sheep, technically rams because they are all male, have had a very bad time.
At the end of November, they were crowded into the Queen Hind, a cargo ship headed for Saudi Arabia. Shortly after his departure, the ship overturned.
All ship crew members were rescued, but more than 14,000 sheep died. Most were trapped inside the ship and others were scattered throughout the bay, with its thick soaked fleece that overwhelmed them.
Finding out what to do with the survivors has been complicated and involved extensive negotiations with the authorities, according to Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization involved in the rescue.
The rams lived on the exporter's farm, Barbuceanu said. Because the exporter received insurance money for his losses, he was willing to deliver the rams to animal welfare organizations.
But they needed a home.
Mr. Barbuceanu contacted an acquaintance, who owns a horse farm in Peris and agreed to host the animals. The owner does not particularly like sheep; He likes horses. Still, he was willing to help, Barbuceanu said. How long the sheep will remain on the farm is unclear.
In the early stages of the rescue mission, some people offered to adopt the sheep.
"I hope you remember and maintain your desire to have them," Barbuceanu said. "Otherwise, we have to keep them until the end of their natural life."
Since most seem to be around one year old, that could mean attending them for another nine to 10 years.
What if someone wants to adopt them to eat them?
"In no way. They cannot adopt," Mr. Barbuceanu said. He added that future tutors will be investigated for other fitness issues, such as financial stability.
Daniel Rosca, owner of Via Transylvania Tours, said he thought finding people to adopt sheep could be a challenge.
Rosca said he thought it was "very nice,quot; what animal welfare groups were trying to do, adding: "But I don't know. I wouldn't adopt one."
He was pessimistic because all the sheep are male. Romanian households and small farms are more likely to keep female sheep because they provide milk, which can be used for cheese, he said.
However, the rams seemed to be in a good mood when they arrived at the farm on Friday, Barbuceanu said. Several were limping, he said, but will soon receive X-rays.
They have other steps before establishing themselves in their new life: first, deworming, then castration.
"Put two rams together, they can fight and kill each other," he said. "You can imagine how it will be with 180."
Back in the port city of Constanta, the Authorities were still working on how to get thousands of dead sheep out of the port.
Martina Stephany, director of the Department of Nutrition and Farm Animals at Four Paws, said the dump ship highlighted the cruelty of the animal transport business.
About three million live animals are moved from European countries to other nations each year, Four Paws said. "Clearly, animals cannot protect themselves on such trips," Stephany said in a statement.