The representative of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, the star Denise Richards, denies that she has connected with Brandi Glanville!

A representative of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Denise Richards, has denied accusations that she connected with her co-star, Brandi Glanville.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail reported that the couple had been seeing each other for months in 2019. Denise reportedly told Brandi that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but apparently that was not the case and Aaron was "hurt,quot; by the relationship.

A representative told Too Fab that the rumors were not true.

Since the rumors swirled, Denise attended an event at the VP Plaza España Design Hotel in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, where she was seen without her wedding ring.

His co-star, Camille Grammer, has been closing the rumors through Twitter.

Last week, fans were worried about reports that Denise would leave the show after she messed with Brandi.

"Much of the cast of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; feels Denise will be done with the show and won't even show up for the meeting," a source close to the production of the Bravo show told HollywoodLife. "They feel that they no longer have an interest in being close to them, since they have not filmed in a group in years after saying that it would appear and not."