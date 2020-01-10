The representative of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, the star Denise Richards, denies that she has connected with Brandi Glanville!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

A representative of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Denise Richards, has denied accusations that she connected with her co-star, Brandi Glanville.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail reported that the couple had been seeing each other for months in 2019. Denise reportedly told Brandi that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but apparently that was not the case and Aaron was "hurt,quot; by the relationship.

