The reboot of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; stopped after the original creator left

The new program of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; presented by Hilary Duff separated from the original creator Terri Minsky after only two episodes due to creative differences.

Next to Disney "Lizzie McGuire"the restart was suspended as producers seek a" different creative direction "for the program after the original creator of the program abandoned their role.

Hilary Duff confirmed that it was scheduled to return to the franchise last year 2019, and in October it was confirmed that the shooting began in the new season, the first since 2004.

However, work on the Disney + revival stopped after only two episodes, when Terri Minsky, the creator of the original series and showrunner of the new season, left her role.

A spokesman for the network told Variety that he is now looking to hire a new showrunner to take the program in a different creative direction.

"Fans have a sentimental bond with Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," they said. "After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens on the show."

It was previously announced that the new show would follow Lizzie, 30, who lived in New York and worked as an apprentice for an interior decorator, with original stars. Hallie Todd, Robert CarradineY Jake Thomas Also returning as Lizzie's family.