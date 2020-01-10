The psychic Matt Fraser is speechless with the news of the movement of Mama Angela

Matt Fraser I did not see this coming.

In this clip from the premiere of Monday's series of Meet the frasers, the psychic medium learns that his mother Angela will move back to Rhode Island. Despite Fraser's psychic ability, his sister leaves him blind with this news. Maria Fraser.

"Well, Matthew, psychic, I know something you don't know," says Maria cheerfully. "Mom will return to Rhode Island."

While Maria is more than delighted with this update, Matt and his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis They are totally in denial. Although Matt notes that "there is no way,quot; for Angela to move to the Ocean State, Maria happily confirms that she will no longer live with her mother.

"I will stay at the family home in Boston," shares Maria in a confessional. "I'll fire them, as they used to do in the past with the white handkerchief. Goodbye! I won't miss you!"

Understandably, as Angela tends to ignore the limits, Matt and Alexa struggle to accept the truth.