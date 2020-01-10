The president of Ukraine presses the allies to obtain evidence about the Iran air crash

KYIV, Ukraine – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded on Friday to the United States and other Western countries to reveal evidence that a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran was shot down.
Zelensky said the possibility that a missile shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, "cannot be ruled out, but is currently not confirmed."
US officials and allies said Thursday they had information that ground-to-air missiles fired by Iranian military forces shot down the Boeing 737 minutes after it took off from Tehran, heading for Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.
The plane crashed hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles against US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the leader of a powerful branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was preparing for a possible American response.
Zelensky has pledged to get to the bottom of what happened, interrupting a trip to Oman immediately after the accident and sending a team of 45 Ukrainian experts to Tehran.
On Friday, Zelensky made it clear that Western governments, allies in their country's conflict with Russia, have not shared the evidence that led them to believe that Iran shot down the Ukrainian plane.
"The version that a missile hit the plane cannot be ruled out, but currently it cannot be confirmed," Zelensky said in a statement. posted on Facebook on Friday morning. "Given the latest announcements made by the leaders of the countries in the media, we call on our international partners, first of all the governments of the United States, Canada and Great Britain, to provide data and evidence on the catastrophe to the commission that investigates its causes ".
Zelensky said he planned to speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later Friday about the investigation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain said Iran probably shot down the plane by accident.
President Trump said he suspected that the plane's demolition was the result of "an error on the other side," although it did not provide any details on what led to that assessment.
An American official told The New York Times that the United States had a high level of confidence that a Russian-made Iranian air defense system fired two air-to-air missiles at the plane.
The accident of the Ukrainian plane has presented Mr. Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian who achieved an impressive victory in the presidential elections last spring, with the most urgent crisis of his short tenure.
Already caught up in American domestic politics amid the spectacle of impeachment in the Capitol, Zelensky must now navigate the geopolitical confrontation between the United States, the most powerful partner in Kiev and Iran, two adversaries of a lifetime.
"Our goal is to determine the undeniable truth," Zelensky said in his statement on Friday. "We believe that it is the responsibility of the entire international community to the families of the dead and the memory of the victims of the catastrophe."
Iran has argued that there was no evidence that the plan was reached by a missile and doubled that claim on Friday. The head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Ali Abedzadeh, who spoke during a press conference on Friday, asked for caution and said that nothing could be determined until the data from the black boxes were analyzed and the statements made by other nations had political motivations.
But, he added, what could be said is that the plane had not been hit by a missile and was probably on fire before it crashed. He also urged nations with intelligence about the accident, namely the United States and Canada, to share that information with Iran.
"We can't just give him speculation," Abedzadeh said in the televised video and translated on Iranian state television. "So far what I can say is that the plane has not been hit by a missile and we have to look for the cause of the fire."
Megan Specia contributed reporting from London.