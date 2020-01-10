The president of Ukraine presses the allies to obtain evidence about the Iran air crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain said Iran probably shot down the plane by accident.

President Trump said he suspected that the plane's demolition was the result of "an error on the other side," although it did not provide any details on what led to that assessment.

An American official told The New York Times that the United States had a high level of confidence that a Russian-made Iranian air defense system fired two air-to-air missiles at the plane.

The accident of the Ukrainian plane has presented Mr. Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian who achieved an impressive victory in the presidential elections last spring, with the most urgent crisis of his short tenure.

Already caught up in American domestic politics amid the spectacle of impeachment in the Capitol, Zelensky must now navigate the geopolitical confrontation between the United States, the most powerful partner in Kiev and Iran, two adversaries of a lifetime.

"Our goal is to determine the undeniable truth," Zelensky said in his statement on Friday. "We believe that it is the responsibility of the entire international community to the families of the dead and the memory of the victims of the catastrophe."