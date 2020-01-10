The MixtapE! Introduces Selena Gomez and more new music tracks

ABC / Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Wow, 2020 wasted no time to make new music flow. By now, they probably already gave you Selena Gomezlong awaited new album Rare one listen or five, decoding the lyrics of any mention of ex Justin Bieber. And maybe you have taken a look HalseyThe new breakout blow "You should be sad," he found comfort in Alicia Keys& # 39; new anthem of power "Underdog,quot;, and began to prepare for the emotional roller coaster that will surely occur with the posthumous launch next week Mac Miller& # 39; s Circles with a new twist on "Good News." But that is simply the tip of the iceberg in this very busy New Music Friday.
As always, we have heard (almost) everything in the hope of separating the wheat from the straw. And we do everything for you. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.
Selena Gomez – "Vulnerable,quot; / "Crowded room,quot; feat. 6 LACK: New SelGo album Rare It has taken a long time to arrive, and now that it is finally here, we are pleased to report that the entire collection is excellent. Lean on close and frequent collaborators Julia Michaels Y Justin Tranter To shape the sound of her first album in almost five years, Selena & # 39; s delivered an LP filled with pristine pop. While it would be wise to simply listen in full from the beginning, there are a couple of immediate highlights for us: "Vulnerable," a lush pop-pop moment courtesy of The Monsters and the Strangerz producers and Jon Bellion that's a damn vibe and "Crowded Room,quot;, an elegant bop influenced by R,amp;B that benefits so much from a skillful interpolation of Cassie& # 39; Me & U & # 39; and an excellent feature of 6 LACK. With such good clues, the wait was worth it.
Megan Thee Stallion Y Normani – "Diamonds,quot;: the powers behind two of the best moments of music last summer ("Hot Girl Summer,quot; and "Motivation,quot;, respectively) come together for this hot single from the main soundtrack for Margot Robbie& # 39; s Birds of prey. Between the flow of not taking Meg prisoners, to remember why she is one of the game's most exciting new MCs, and Normani's sultry and silky voices, the banger is officially the first great moment of female empowerment of 2020. Turn on this aloud. And the video? Between the lewks and the incredible choreography of Normani, you can't miss it.
Halsey – "You should be sad,quot;: We would hate to be the man who inspired Halsey to write this breaking anthem, a withering demolition of a useless ex that leaves the earth totally scorched. The production, courtesy of Adele Y Sia puncher Greg Kurstin, is a delicious dichotomy, which bounces between the tender guitar selection and the crunchy distortion while letting Halsey's fiery lyrics and vocals steal the show. And the video, with its references to Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain Y Carrie Underwood it's something else With six singles now released, Maniac, finally falling next week, is emerging as something really special.
J Balvin – "Morado,quot;: the legend of Colombian reggaeton continues to unveil its Colors it was with this second chapter of the next collection: "purple,quot; means "purple,quot; in Spanish, if that were not obvious enough by the amazing images in the music video, its first 2020 release that comes immediately after Excellent "White,quot; released last fall. The wonderful midtempo track, produced by a frequent contributor Sky, find the singer lost under the spell of a woman who is losing control. "I ordered a drink, and she ordered the whole bottle," she sings in the choir. "She always abuses when she's with me / Pay attention to her, if you don't, you'll crash / If there's a problem, it's her fault." Yikes
Khalid – "Once,quot;: It may be 2020, but Khalid will start the year with a song that would not feel out of place in the early 00s. The soft R,amp;B song feels like something Timbaland produced for Aaliyah In the past, a benchmark that we would not mind hearing more in this new decade. "My mother lives, breathes, sleeps R,amp;B music, so I really feel that this is the ode to the people who came before," said the "Talk,quot; singer Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1. It's perfect, a perfect track for night cruises when you have someone special in mind.
Conan Gray – "The Story,quot;: We have been waiting impatiently for the news of Conan's debut LP since we came across its attractive brand of confessional pop in 2018 with the release of "Generation Why." While we still have a few months to wait Kid krowOn March 20, the 21-year-old gave us the first sample of what will come with this heartbreaking and heartbreaking song, produced by Dan nigro, about going from our painful past. 2020 is going to be a great year for Conan, so secure your bragging rights right now.
Tame the Impala – "Lost In Yesterday,quot;: one month left for the release of his fourth studio album, The slow rush, on Valentine’s Day, Kevin Parker He has thrown his room, and dare we say better? In an undoubtedly wonderful production, the Australian one-man band uses its ethereal and breathable falsetto to reflect on the passage of time and its effect on our memories of the past. It is an environment that makes us dream of having something cold by the pool in a warmer climate. Expect to hear this coming out of the backyards in the summer.
Amindi With. Kari Faux – "Love Em Leave Em,quot;: let the sun's vibrations continue with this excellent song. Promising Amindi teamed up with severely asleep rapper Kari Faux to offer this dancehall-influenced delight over prioritizing money over guys. If there is justice, this will be the one that will give both ladies their decisive moment. It's so good
Light blue – "Stop This Flame,quot;: the moment we hear the simple blow of the piano that starts this song from the winner of the BRITs Rising Star award, we get hooked. From his jazzy voice at full speed to dizzying production that is based on that simple melody to explode wide in the choir, this is the perfect introduction to an artist who deserves the world in 2020. Brings the debut album.
NEZ With. ScHoolboy Q – "Wild Youngster,quot;: after spending years building a name as a producer for the tastes of A $ AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper and the same rapper that appears in this song, the Chicago musician NEZ releases a surprisingly self-confident debut that celebrates the house music that gave rise to his hometown. This is the kind of track that turns on at 2 a.m., not when you want the party to close, but when you want to make sure it never stops. It is an exciting introduction to an artist that we cannot wait to know more.
Bonus Tracks:
Mura Masa with Ellie roswell – "Teenage Headache Dreams,quot;: before the release of their second studio album, R.Y.C., next week, British producers join the leader of Wolf Alice for this crunchy low-fidelity duo about suburban unrest that goes back to the alternative of the early 2000s before continuing on a seductive spoken word that suddenly explodes in A wall of sound. A lovely rarity.
Georgia – "24 hours,quot;: the British musician invokes the spirit of Robyn for this excellent portion of electropop, an ode to Berlin's nightlife with their new album Looking for emotions.
Moses Sumney – "Me in 20 Years,quot;: between the small falsetto of the singer based in Los Angeles, the unpredictable and ethereal production he is singing and the intoxicating lyric, this song from his next second-year album. græ is a experience.
Tenille Arts – "Everybody Knows Everybody,quot;: Just after her last appearance on The Bachelor, the Canadian country singer released her second album. Love, heartbreak and everything, which presents this small town bathed in beer that celebrates the song.
Caitlyn Smith – "Long Time Coming,quot;: there is something so undeniably cinematic in this single from the next second-year album of the singer and songwriter Supernova. If there is any justice, you will have music supervisors in Los Angeles struggling to secure it while the needles they were waiting for fall. Grey's Anatomywe are talking to you
