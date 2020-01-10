The MixtapE! Introduces Selena Gomez and more new music tracks

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Wow, 2020 wasted no time to make new music flow. By now, they probably already gave you Selena Gomezlong awaited new album Rare one listen or five, decoding the lyrics of any mention of ex Justin Bieber. And maybe you have taken a look HalseyThe new breakout blow "You should be sad," he found comfort in Alicia Keys& # 39; new anthem of power "Underdog,quot;, and began to prepare for the emotional roller coaster that will surely occur with the posthumous launch next week Mac Miller& # 39; s Circles with a new twist on "Good News." But that is simply the tip of the iceberg in this very busy New Music Friday.

As always, we have heard (almost) everything in the hope of separating the wheat from the straw. And we do everything for you. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.