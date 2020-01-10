The last episode of Grey's Anatomy by Justin Chambers has already aired

It's too late to say goodbye.

Actor Justin Chambers He has played the beloved character of Dr. Alex Karev for the past 15 years, but unfortunately, the time has come for the actor to pack his scrubs and say goodbye. On Friday, it was revealed that the beloved character has toured the halls of the famous Seattle hospital for the last time. While fans expected to have a proper shipment for the star, it turns out that their last episode has already aired.

ABC has confirmed E! The news that Justin's last episode was in fact episode 350 that aired on November 14 of last year. The star has played the character for the past 16 seasons, and is one of the last remaining members of the main cast of the successful medical drama, which premiered in 2005.

His last episode saw him leave to take care of his sick mother, and he was replaced as head of pediatric surgery by Dr. Cormac Hayes, played by Shameless alum Richard Flood.