The Iraqi Prime Minister asks the US UU. Let the talks about troop withdrawal begin

Iraq's Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said Friday he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a US delegation to prepare for the withdrawal of US troops from his country.

Amid the outrage in Iraq over the US drone attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, an important Iranian commander, in Baghdad last week, lawmakers voted on Sunday to expel US forces while Attack waves spread throughout the Middle East.

In a phone call Thursday night, which Abdul Mahdi's office said Pompeo had initiated, the Iraqi prime minister said he had rejected double violations of his country's sovereignty, referring to both the US attack and the attacks with retaliation missiles by Iran. on bases in Iraq.