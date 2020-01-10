The International Olympic Committee prohibits the political protests of athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML15782ad0bb8da721d7533912fefc98839% %MINIFYHTML15782ad0bb8da721d7533912fefc988310%

Now that we are officially in 2020, the countdown to the next Olympic games has begun, and the International Olympic Committee announced some rules before this summer's games.

According to CBS NewsOn Thursday, the IOC shared a three-page guideline that revises Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. Athletes may not kneel, use political hand gestures, and will not be allowed to show signs of disrespect during medal delivery ceremonies.

Athletes are prohibited from protesting while on the field, in the Olympic Village or during medal ceremonies. However, they can express their political views during press interviews outside the Olympic Village, in meetings and on social networks.

The IOC said in a statement: "We believe that the example we set when competing with the best in the world while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a unique positive message to send to an increasingly divided world. That is why it is important , both personally and globally, that we keep the places, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free of any form of political, religious or ethnic manifestations. "

The IOC continued explaining that there is a difference between "expressing opinions,quot; and "protests and demonstrations." If an athlete does not follow the guidelines established by the IOC, "disciplinary action will be taken on a case-by-case basis,quot; in order to restrict any "divisive disruption."

These guidelines were established after hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised his fist and fencer Race Imboden knelt in protest at the Pan American games in Peru in August. Both athletes face 12-month trial periods, which prohibits them from competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

During the 1986 games in Mexico City, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists to protest the racial discrimination that had been occurring in the United States. They were later suspended from the national team, but were later incorporated into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Games Hall of Fame.

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2020-olympics-international-olympic-committee-bans-political-protests-athletes-tokyo-games/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e,amp;linkId=80375849

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94