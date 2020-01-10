The hurried drummer Neil Peart dies at 67 after the battle with brain cancer

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer and lyricist of the Canadian band Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with brain cancer. The band members Getty Lee and Alex Lifeson announced the news on the band's Twitter page on Friday.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that our Tuesday, our soul brother and band mate of more than 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave battle of three and a half years against brain cancer (Glioblastoma), "the band wrote.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 – Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Then they asked friends, fans and the media to respect the privacy of the Peart family, which they need during this painful and difficult time. The band also told fans that if they want to express their condolences, they can choose a cancer research group or a charity and make a donation on behalf of Peart.

Peart's incredible talent on drums, not to mention his habit of writing witty lyrics, helped make Rush one of the most popular bands on the planet. After joining the band in 1974, they sold millions of records and still have one of the most dedicated fan bases for music.

Meanwhile, Peart is considered one of the best drummers in the history of music, if not the Major – for its technical expertise and unique performance style. Along with Rush, he was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Still, Peart continued to take drumming lessons in 2012.

"They put me in this position, and I certainly don't underestimate him," he said. Rolling Stone. "I can be a professional drummer … So it's a full-time responsibility. It's cheerful and I'm very grateful."

Peart retired from the band and drums in 2015.

Peart was born on September 12, 1952 and learned the drums at an early age. He played with numerous bands in Canada before joining Rush, as he replaced his founding drummer John Rutsey. The only Rush album in which Peart did not perform was his self-titled debut LP. He began writing lyrics for the band in 1975 on his second album. Fly at night

Ad

Neil Peart is survived by his wife Carrie and daughter, Olivia Louise. He was preceded in death by his daughter Selena Taylor, who tragically died in a car accident in 1997.



Post views:

0 0