The Houston teacher and his students continue to go viral after publishing their class dances

Positive images of TSR: the difference between good teachers and great teachers are those who are interested in what is important to their students and teach at their level. Trevor Boffone is one of those teachers. Boffone, who teaches Spanish at Bellaire High School in Houston, and his students have gone viral for their DubSmash videos in the classroom and even appeared on "Good Morning America." Boffone said he always looks for ways to connect with his students by showing a genuine interest in what matters to them.

"I quickly realized that many of my students were making videos of Dubsmash and, after showing real interest, they started teaching me," Boffone tells us. "It became a way to build strong relationships and a better sense of community that improved the learning environment."

We are here because of Boffone's viral fame because the choreography is on point and it shows that students love it. Stop by to see why we love educators like Boffone and read his full interview with us below:

How did you start dancing with your students in the first place?

Boffone: Since I started teaching in 2008, I have always looked for ways to connect with my students by showing a genuine interest in their cultures: the music they listen to, the books they read, the movies they watch, and so on. . When I started working at Bellaire High School (Houston, TX), it coincided with the relaunching of Dubsmash as a dance challenge application. I quickly realized that many of my students were making videos of Dubsmash and, after showing real interest, they started teaching me. It became a way to build strong relationships and a better sense of community that improved the learning environment. I think teachers can't really teach content until to know Your students and Dubsmash / dancing with my students has been one of the ways this has worked for me. Instead of ignoring their dance or music as inferior or inferior to the music I grew up with, instead, I celebrate it and show them that their culture is important and has value. It is worth being part of the school experience.

Have you always been a good dancer or did the students have to teach you these movements?

Boffone: I love this question! I've always loved dancing and I've always told people that in another life I could have been a dancer. And now I just laugh at myself because here I am dancing for millions of people. Everything has been really unexpected! I like to think that naturally I am a good dancer, but I would be lying if I said that these dance moves were easy for me to learn. If people think that I am a good dancer of my Instagram, then the credit should go to my students. Usually they choose the dances and teach me the movements. Sometimes I contribute, but I really try to let the students use their voices.

How often do you and your students upload videos and how is the process? Do your students help coordinate / produce the content?

Boffone: Usually, I make 5 to 6 Instagram posts per week, which can be very difficult to follow because I try to interact with my followers by responding to comments and direct messages. My students are basically co-producers of @dr_boffone. They often select the Dubs or the music we dance with. At first they had to teach me a lot about how to use the different applications and how to manipulate the lighting so that everything looks good. As the account has gotten bigger, I discover that I am doing more, but I think it tells me about interacting with more students, many of whom I don't really teach. For students who appear regularly in my video, they have a more practical role. But there are many students that I have never met who will simply show up before school or during lunch and ask me to do a Dub with me. Our school has about 3,500 students and I try to serve everyone I can.

Are you a Houston native? How does the rich cultural background of the city play in your movement and what are you doing?

Boffone: I'm from New Orleans. I moved to Houston in 2012 to go to graduate school and never left. One of the things that has kept me here is diversity. I love being close to different cultures and peoples. There is always something new to learn when you live in that kind of environment. I think Houston is definitely reflected in my work as a teacher (and dancer!). I have had an incredibly privileged life and I try to use that privilege to be a better teacher. Being in a place like Bellaire HS that reflects Houston's rich culture and diversity allows me to continue my learning process and find ways to connect better with different types of people.

How was it to go viral and how have you and your students dealt with that new fame found?

Boffone: The teachers are not supposed to be famous. It is not a job for which anyone expects to get notoriety. At least that was my experience during the first ten years I taught. And then overnight I went viral. During the night, I went from being a teacher who had a very low profile at school to what looked like a rock star in good faith. I jokingly told people that I felt like Beyonce at school. Sounds ridiculous, but honestly it's how I felt. I could no longer walk down the hall like a normal teacher. Suddenly, the students threw me the woah or took pictures with me. And the whispers! I still have many students talking about me as I pass by them! Students, I can hear them! They always say positive things, but it has only been a part of this whole experience. To be honest, there are days when I wish I had a quiet day. But I love my job and I love what my job has become. My students have also been amazing. While some may have been impressed at the beginning of the school year, the students in my class know me and for them I am only a teacher who has this other side of him. I always try to incorporate my students into everything. This is another part of the use of my privilege. For example, when Good Morning America called me, they wanted to take me to New York for the show and I responded by telling them, not asking them, that my students needed to participate. This was a little more work at the end of production, so they ended up sending a film crew to our school. I also have companies that ask me to wear their clothes and I always say that if they catch me, they will also receive my students. So there are some definite advantages to being in my classes. But honestly, I only work to use my privilege to bring my students to the circle. I can be the face of the bill, but this really is about them. If you realize, I'm usually at the end of my videos. The students are front and center. This is not by chance. It is intentional It is not about me. It's about giving them a platform.

I see that you are writing a book about the use of Dubsmash to break cultural barriers in the classroom. Can you talk a little more about that theory and why is it so important that teachers invest in what interests their students?

Boffone: The book is finished. At the moment I am presenting it to literary agents.

I think many of my students (and in general, students of color in urban schools) feel invisible. They do not feel seen by their teachers. They are constantly told that their identities or cultures are not important for the learning experience. If we observe the school rules and the way the school day works, we can see how many schools are places that reinforce white supremacy. Sometimes this is explicit, but many times it is something that supports the school experience. Many teachers, especially white teachers, come with a savior mentality. Our students do not need to save. What they need is to be seen and heard. Often, teachers will comment to students about their cultures: "That is not music!", "That is not a real word." "Do they call that dancing?" And every time a statement like this is made, the gap between students and teachers widens. Contemporary jargon, dance and music are not inferior to what the previous generations grew up, they are simply different and deserve to be respected.