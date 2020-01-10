The hilarious reason January Jones didn't have a bingo birthday party

January jones You don't need much to have a good time. Give her some Bingo cards and some alcohol, and she is ready.
During an appearance on Thursday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Crazy men Alum served at the birthday party he organized on Sunday. And by wild, we mean he stayed at home and watched television. A mood.
After the host Jimmy Kimmel When asked if he had a big birthday party this year (he turned 42 on January 5), the star replied: "No, not this year. We just saw the Balloons and the playoffs."
However, that was not his original plan for his birthday. As Jones explained: "Usually, I have a party and I was going to have a party. A bingo themed party. And then, I felt it was a lot of work and it makes me sound very old."
Imagine, if you wish, a group of celebrities hanging out in the basement of a church playing bingo instead of attending the 2020 golden balloons. That It would be a show to see. And as to why Jones wanted a Bingo themed party so much, he simply explained: "It's really fun, though! And easy."
So when was the last time you played the game most loved by the elderly? The star cleared her throat and clumsily admitted to Kimmel: "Four or five days ago."
As it turns out, The last man on earth The actress could not organize the party because she could not find the right place.
As she shared, "I wanted to do it in the basement of a church, or something legitimate. And I couldn't find a church to house my alcohol theme."
Joking about the wine given in some religious services, Jones added: "I could have found a Catholic church."
But enough about the party, and his birthday presents? Jones revealed to the host that the best birthday gift he received was a very special gift from nothing less than Jim Carrey.
"I don't like autographs very much," Jones shared, "but I got a signed autograph from Robert Stack from Jim Carrey. "Stack was the host of Unsolved Mysteries, a show that Jones apparently grew up loving.
As he said about the gift, "(Carrey) knew that I was a big fan. I had dreams of a girl like Robert Stack. Is it so strange?"
As Kimmel joked, "No, I think most girls have that dream."
Speaking of childhood dreams, Jones's new acting project is Netflix Spinning—A show about competitive figure skating.
As Jones described his mother character, "I have two daughters who are now competitive artistic skaters, and I am their mom. And I am like a skating mom, as if I were very competitive for them and I want to live my dreams that I could not reach ".
Teasing about his iconic Crazy men character, Betty Draper, Jones added: "It is also very mentally unstable. This is a theme in my career."
Now, watch the rest of the video to hear Jones and Kimmel exchange UFO sightings stories.
