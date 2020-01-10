The hilarious reason January Jones didn't have a bingo birthday party

January jones You don't need much to have a good time. Give her some Bingo cards and some alcohol, and she is ready.

During an appearance on Thursday Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Crazy men Alum served at the birthday party he organized on Sunday. And by wild, we mean he stayed at home and watched television. A mood.

After the host Jimmy Kimmel When asked if he had a big birthday party this year (he turned 42 on January 5), the star replied: "No, not this year. We just saw the Balloons and the playoffs."

However, that was not his original plan for his birthday. As Jones explained: "I usually have a party and I was going to have a party. A bingo themed party. And then, I felt it was a lot of work and it makes me sound very old."

Imagine, if you wish, a group of celebrities hanging out in the basement of a church playing bingo instead of attending the 2020 golden balloons. That It would be a show to see. And as to why Jones wanted a Bingo themed party so much, he simply explained: "It's really fun, though! And easy."